By Pierre Bertrand

RWE said that it will build 10 new onshore wind turbines in Germany with the ability to produce enough electricity to power 42,000 homes.

The German energy company said Friday that it will build and operate the turbines, which will have a total capacity of 57 megawatts and are planned to be commissioned in 2025, the company said.

Six turbines will be built near Aldenhoven with a total output of 34.2 megawatts. Work on prepping the site and on building roads there is expected to start in the first quarter of 2024, RWE said.

Six existing turbines at RWE's Lasbek wind farm will be dismantled and replaced with four more powerful turbines with a capacity of 22.8 megawatts. Construction there is planned for the winter of 2024-25, the company said.

Write to Pierre Bertrand at pierre.bertrand@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-23 0906ET