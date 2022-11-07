Advanced search
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
06:23 2022-11-07 am EST
39.22 EUR   +0.42%
06:14aRWE to Invest EUR140 Million in Battery-Storage System in Germany
DJ
05:52aRwe : gives green light for 220-megawatt battery storage system in North Rhine-Westphalia
PU
11/04Cms : RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQ
RWE to Invest EUR140 Million in Battery-Storage System in Germany

11/07/2022 | 06:14am EST
By Giulia Petroni


RWE AG will invest around 140 million euros ($139.4 million) to build a 220-megawatt battery-storage system in Germany.

The German energy company said Monday that 690 lithium-ion batteries blocks will be installed at its power plants sites in Neurath and Hamm in North Rhine-Westphalia. The system is set to contribute to the stabilization of the grid with a reliable power supply.

Construction is scheduled to start in 2023 subject to a pending building permit, with commissioning planned for 2024, the company said.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-07-22 0613ET

