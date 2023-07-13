RWE is making good progress in expanding its wind business in Italy. Following the commissioning of Selinus wind farm at the end of 2022, the company has taken the final investment decision to build two new onshore wind farms in Apulia region with a planned capacity of 108 megawatts (MW) in total. Both of the projects, San Severo, located in San Severo Municipality and Mondonuovo, located in Mesagne Municipality, have already received building permit. The total investment volume amounts to approximately €180 million.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia: "We at RWE are excited to have two major onshore wind farms ready to be built in our key market Italy. San Severo and Mondonuovo will make the best use of wind in Italy to drive forward the energy transition. This is a big step on our way to reach 1 gigawatt of Renewables capacity in Italy."

San Severo

This project, which will have an installed capacity of 54 MW, is located in San Severo Municipality in Foggia Province. 12 turbines with a capacity of 4.5 MW each are scheduled to be installed and commissioned by the end of 2024. RWE plans to start construction in Autumn.

Mondonuovo

9 turbines with a capacity of 6 MW each are planned to be installed in Mesagne Municipality, in Brindisi Province. Construction of the 54-MW project is scheduled to start in the beginning of 2024 and the facility is to be commissioned mid-2025.

RWE Renewables Italia - strong presence in the Italian market for renewables

RWE, a world leader in renewables, takes an integrated project approach that incorporates development, construction and operation as well as the marketing of wind farms. RWE is a key player in the Italian renewables market. The company draws on its extensive experience to operate its business there with 15 onshore wind farms and an installed capacity of approximately 500 megawatts. With its onshore fleet, RWE supplies around 400,000 Italian households with green electricity every year. RWE aims to more than double this to an installed capacity of 1,000 MW spread across onshore wind, solar and battery storage by 2030.