  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-06-24 am EDT
37.42 EUR   -3.11%
05:29pRWE to rethink UK investments if it proceeds with tax on power firms- FT
RE
06/24Energy investment treaty update fails to win over environmentalists
RE
06/24RWE AG(NEU) : Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
RWE to rethink UK investments if it proceeds with tax on power firms- FT

06/26/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
(Reuters) - German utility RWE AG's head has warned that a windfall tax on electricity generators in Britain would make it and other power firms reconsider their investment decisions in the country, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

RWE, Germany's largest power producer, last year had announced a plan to invest as much as 15 billion pounds ($18.39 billion) in green technologies and infrastructure in Britain by 2030.

Since then, energy companies have profited from high prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and British finance minister Rishi Sunak has said that the government was looking at profits in the power generation industry, when asked about a possible windfall tax.

RWE's Chief Executive Officer Markus Krebber on Sunday reiterated the firm's investment commitment in Britain for now, but said his company will reconsider if things change.

"If the environment changes -- and part of that is of course the regulatory framework and political decisions -- everybody would reconsider," he told the Financial Times.

Britain has already announced a separate 25% windfall tax on oil and gas producers' profits, alongside a 15 billion pound ($18.9 billion) package of support for households struggling to meet soaring energy bills.

($1 = 0.8155 pounds)

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.22% 112.44 Delayed Quote.44.36%
RWE AG -3.11% 37.42 Delayed Quote.4.76%
WTI 0.00% 107.53 Delayed Quote.38.53%
Financials
Sales 2022 22 282 M 23 505 M 23 505 M
Net income 2022 1 680 M 1 773 M 1 773 M
Net Debt 2022 6 816 M 7 190 M 7 190 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 25 304 M 26 692 M 26 692 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 18 218
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 37,42 €
Average target price 49,39 €
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schüssel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG4.76%26 692
NATIONAL GRID PLC-0.83%47 106
SEMPRA ENERGY10.64%46 970
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-5.30%38 264
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-9.44%31 209
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-21.77%30 446