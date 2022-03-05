Log in
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
RWE will hold 10% in planned Brunsbuettel LNG terminal

03/05/2022 | 06:14am EST
FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany's largest power producer, will have a 10% stake in a planned terminal to import liquefied natural gas in the German port town of Brunsbuettel, it said on Saturday.

Earlier, Germany's Economy Ministry said state lender KfW , Dutsch Gasunie and RWE had signed a memorandum of understanding for the project, in which KfW would own half.

"It's a good signal that the political decision-makers are decisively pushing ahead with the construction of German import terminals," RWE CEO Markus Krebber said.

"We will be a strong partner in Brunsbuettel. In line with our clear path towards climate neutrality, a key focus for us is the subsequent conversion of the terminal to enable the import of green molecules, such as green hydrogen or ammonia." (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GREEN HYDROGEN SYSTEMS A/S -6.38% 26.4 Delayed Quote.-23.14%
RWE AG 4.80% 35.99 Delayed Quote.0.76%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 6.23% 234.8535 Delayed Quote.26.60%
