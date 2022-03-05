RWE will hold 10% in planned Brunsbuettel LNG terminal

FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany's largest power producer, will have a 10% stake in a planned terminal to import liquefied natural gas in the German port town of Brunsbuettel, it said on Saturday.

Earlier, Germany's Economy Ministry said state lender KfW , Dutsch Gasunie and RWE had signed a memorandum of understanding for the project, in which KfW would own half.

"It's a good signal that the political decision-makers are decisively pushing ahead with the construction of German import terminals," RWE CEO Markus Krebber said.

"We will be a strong partner in Brunsbuettel. In line with our clear path towards climate neutrality, a key focus for us is the subsequent conversion of the terminal to enable the import of green molecules, such as green hydrogen or ammonia." (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Louise Heavens)