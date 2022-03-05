RWE will hold 10% in planned Brunsbuettel LNG terminal

FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) - RWE, Germany's
largest power producer, will have a 10% stake in a planned
terminal to import liquefied natural gas in the German port town
of Brunsbuettel, it said on Saturday.
Earlier, Germany's Economy Ministry said state lender KfW
, Dutsch Gasunie and RWE had signed a
memorandum of understanding for the project, in which KfW would
own half.
"It's a good signal that the political decision-makers are
decisively pushing ahead with the construction of German import
terminals," RWE CEO Markus Krebber said.
"We will be a strong partner in Brunsbuettel. In line with
our clear path towards climate neutrality, a key focus for us is
the subsequent conversion of the terminal to enable the import
of green molecules, such as green hydrogen or ammonia."
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Louise Heavens)