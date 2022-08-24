Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:44 2022-08-24 am EDT
43.59 EUR   +1.20%
04:18aREPOWERING PILOT PROJECT IN EMSLAND : RWE tests wind turbine with prefabricated foundation
PU
08/23SPAIN : RWE starts construction of a ground-mounted solar farm in the province of Badajoz
PU
08/22Factbox-Companies applying for payments from the German gas levy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Repowering pilot project in Emsland: RWE tests wind turbine with prefabricated foundation

08/24/2022 | 04:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Lengerich wind farm: 1.8 MW turbine replaced by 5.7 MW turbine
  • RWE uses prefabricated foundation for the first time - new construction method reduces
    CO2 footprint
Essen, 24 August 2022

"In spring 2023, we will replace an existing wind turbine at the Lengerich wind farm with a new, more powerful one. As well as supplying four times more households with green electricity, this brand new turbine will allow us to test the erection of a wind turbine on a prefabricated foundation for the first time. This saves time and also reduces the CO2footprint of our wind turbine once again."

Katja Wünschel, CEO Onshore Wind and Solar Europe & Australia, RWE Renewables

RWE has decided on an innovative repowering project for a wind turbine in Emsland that sets an example in the field of sustainability. The 1.8 megawatt turbine, which has been in operation at the Lengerich wind farm since 2003, is being replaced by a modern 5.7 megawatt turbine. This will enable the significantly more powerful wind turbine to supply around 4,000 households with climate-neutral electricity in the future. So far, the existing turbine is producing enough green electricity to meet the needs of 1,000 households.

But the new plant will have a positive impact on the environment for another reason. For the first time, RWE will use a prefabricated foundation for the construction of the new plant. The foundation developed by Smart & Green Anker Foundations consists of 100 percent precast elements produced in the concrete plant. Only a third of the amount of steel and concrete normally used for poured standard foundations is used. Since all parts can be produced in advance in a concrete plant, the construction time is also reduced considerably, as construction can take place in almost any weather. Assembly is also less complicated, less expensive and more environmentally friendly: instead of using 120 concrete mixers, the parts are delivered by around 30 lorry trips and then bolted together on site. They can be easily dismantled again in case of later deconstruction.

The certification process for the innovative foundation is currently underway. This will be used to apply for a modification permit for the wind turbine that has already been approved. The dismantling of the old wind turbine is planned for spring of next year. The construction of the new turbine, which is scheduled to start operation in the fourth quarter of 2023, will also begin then. The hub height is 118 metres and the foundation will weigh around 800 tonnes.
Downloads

Disclaimer

RWE AG published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 08:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RWE AG
04:18aREPOWERING PILOT PROJECT IN EMSLAND : RWE tests wind turbine with prefabricated foundation
PU
08/23SPAIN : RWE starts construction of a ground-mounted solar farm in the province of Badajoz
PU
08/22Factbox-Companies applying for payments from the German gas levy
RE
08/22RWE AG(NEU) : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
08/19Factbox-Nord Stream's role in Russia's gas supply to Europe
RE
08/19Factbox-Germany's efforts to tackle energy crisis
RE
08/18Explainer-Could Germany keep its nuclear plants running?
RE
08/17Electric Company RWE Sees Oversubscription In Maiden Bond Offering Since May
MT
08/17RWE : deploys innovative foundations to support first turbines on Rea onshore wind farm in..
PU
08/17Germany Denies Reported Extension of Last Nuclear Power Plants
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 999 M 28 993 M 28 993 M
Net income 2022 2 101 M 2 101 M 2 101 M
Net Debt 2022 3 932 M 3 931 M 3 931 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 2,11%
Capitalization 29 125 M 29 119 M 29 119 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 18 201
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 43,07 €
Average target price 50,79 €
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG20.58%29 119
SEMPRA ENERGY27.23%52 858
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.94%50 999
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.69%44 373
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-6.06%38 872
ACWA POWER COMPANY105.00%33 990