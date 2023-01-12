Riot police clear coal mine activists from abandoned German village

(Recasts, updates police statement, adds comment from activist)
LUETZERATH, Germany, Jan 12 (Reuters) -
Riot police backed by bulldozers removed scores of activists
from buildings in an abandoned village in western Germany on
Thursday in a second day of confrontations over the expansion of
a coal mine.
Officers climbed ladders to reach protesters perched on
roofs and walls in Luetzerath, which energy firm RWE
wants to clear to expand its Garzweiler lignite coal mine.
Some activists threw stones, bottles and firecrackers at
police approaching a building with a pallet truck, though the
demonstrations were largely peaceful.
Under heavy rain, protesters in white bodysuits chanted
"People got the power" and "Luetzerath stays".
Demonstrators have been occupying the village in the
brown-coal district of the western state of North
Rhine-Westphalia for more than two years to try to stop the
expansion.
More than a thousand police officers in riot gear moved in
and started clearing barricades on Wednesday morning following a
court decision allowing the development.
Police said they cleared one of the main buildings on
Thursday. In their wake, bulldozers moved into the cleared
areas, cutting trees and removing debris from parts of the site.
"The weather conditions are a big problem today. We now
have to analyse carefully whether it is even possible today to
clear tree houses without risk," Aachen police spokesperson
Andrew Mueller said.
Protesters said hundreds of people were still holed up
at the site and determined to stay.
"We are ready to last here as long as possible and maybe
even make it to Saturday so that all the people who are going to
come to the demonstration will join us here," Milena Glimbovski,
a 32-year-old activist, said.
Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg plans to join the
demonstration on Saturday, according to the Luetzerathlebt
environmentalist group.
Police said on Tuesday it could take weeks to resolve the
standoff over the coal mine expansion, which activists see as a
symbol of Berlin's failing climate policy amid an energy crisis
in Europe's biggest economy.
The Garzweiler mine extracts around 25 million tonnes of
lignite every year, according to RWE. The company has said it
supports both energy transition and a temporary increase in the
use of lignite-fired plants to tide Germany through the energy
crisis.
