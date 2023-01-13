Advanced search
Rumblings at the grassroots: Greens and SPD revolt against the end of Lützerath

01/13/2023 | 07:33am EST
DÜSSELDORF/BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The party bases of the Greens and the SPD are seething: Both are forming open opposition to the evacuation of the village of Lützerath for lignite mining. By Friday morning, more than 2000 Green Party members had signed an open letter of protest. The letter calls on Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck and his NRW counterpart Mona Neubaur (both Greens) to stop the eviction immediately.

"Green core values not betrayed: Lützerath must stay" is the title of the letter. As Green members, they could neither understand nor accept the eviction of the village of Lützerath.

The "negotiated deal with the energy company RWE threatens to break with the principles of our party," it continues. "And not only that, we are also breaking with the Paris climate agreement, the traffic light coalition agreement and the last trust of the climate justice movement."

Mining the coal under Lützerath, he said, means burning another 280 million tons of coal. Germany's CO2 budget, however, only allows for 47 million tons. This, he said, makes it clear that Germany will exceed the 1.5-degree limit.

There are now serious doubts about the expert reports on which the deal with RWE is based. In the meantime, other studies have proven that the coal under Lützerath is not needed to ensure energy security in Germany.

The early coal phase-out in 2030 would not be a success if the amount of coal was not limited, he said. "We don't understand how we, as an anti-coal party, can allow people to still be forced out of their homes for coal in 2023 in the middle of the climate crisis."

A broad alliance for resolute resistance is now also forming within the SPD, which leads the federal government, the inner-party climate network "SPD.Klima.Gerecht" announced. Already six Juso regional organizations as well as over 60 Juso and SPD sections belonged to it.

The alliance argued similarly as the critical voices on sides of the Greens. In addition, the spokesman of the SPD network Adrian Lächele stressed: "Especially when the CDU and the Greens in NRW defend the RWE deal, it needs a vocal SPD at the federal and state level, which stands up for an honest climate policy."" The network called for participation in the large-scale pro-Lützerath demonstration this Saturday./fc/beg/DP/nas


© dpa-AFX 2023
