BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - In the event of the CDU/CSU joining the government after the next federal election, CSU leader Markus Soder can imagine Germany re-entering nuclear power. "And we will try from 2025 - if the energy crisis is then still there - just to make a reactivation," the Bavarian premier said Sunday in the ARD summer interview.

The decision to phase out nuclear power dates back to 2011, when it was urged by former Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). Last April, the last three German nuclear reactors were taken off the grid. At the time, Soder had also spoken out vehemently in favor of a phase-out, but in recent months since the energy crisis he has changed his mind, as have many other CDU/CSU politicians. CDU leader Friedrich Merz had also repeatedly called - albeit in vain - for an extension of nuclear lifetimes in Germany.

Germany, Soder said, was an "energy policy ghost driver" in international comparison thanks to the phase-out of nuclear power implemented by the traffic lights. "The whole world is now relying on keeping nuclear power as bridging energy in the crisis - only Germany is not," Soder stressed.

In addition, he said, the traffic light coalition consisting of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP has prescribed by law a reduction in energy consumption for Germany. "That means we're supposed to shrink. I mean, have you ever seen anything that looks better shrunk than before," Soder said. He accused the traffic lights of having no concept of energy supply. "And that's why I think two things we need - instead of cranking up coal-fired power plants, prolonging nuclear power - it can be done, last year they said it couldn't be done - and secondly, relying on new technologies like nuclear fusion."