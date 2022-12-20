Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:25 2022-12-20 am EST
41.31 EUR   -0.63%
12/19Germany's LNG import project plans
RE
12/16Exclusive-Germany set to assume $230 billion in Uniper derivatives
RE
12/16RWE AG(NEU) : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Solar power from Inden Mine: RWE commissions photovoltaic plant with battery storage

12/20/2022 | 04:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
RWE indeland Solarpark
  • Around 26,500 solar modules produce enough green electricity to supply more than 3,500 homes
  • Efficient modules absorb sunlight at front and rear / optimised electricity feed-in thanks to battery storage
  • Plant to run until completion of Lake Inde
Cologne/Essen, 20 December 2022

RWE is supplying solar power from Inden Mine in the district of Düren, North Rhine-Westphalia. The "RWE indeland Solarpark", a utility-scale photovoltaic plant with integrated battery storage, is now operational. Around 26,500 modules collect sunlight to produce green electricity for more than 3,500 homes and the integrated battery storage system feed-in can be tailored to better meet demand. RWE invested approximately 11 million euros in this plant.

Katja Wünschel, CEO Onshore Wind and Solar Europe & Australia at RWE Renewables: "With the RWE indeland Solarpark we are making an important contribution towards the energy transition in Germany. And that is only the beginning. We will implement every possible wind and solar project in our home market. We are planning to invest around four billion euros gross into a green energy world by the end of the decade in North Rhine-Westphalia alone."

Dr Lars Kulik, CTO Lignite at RWE Power: "The RWE indeland Solarpark is the visible manifestation of how structural change and energy transition can succeed. There is plenty of space for renewables facilities on the areas previously used for opencast mining. We will use it to ensure that the Rhenish lignite mining district will remain an energy location in the future."

The RWE indeland Solarpark was built on a 15 hectare gravel site at the western edge of the Inden Mine. After the end of mining operations in 2029, the area will be at the edge of the lake. However, it will take two decades before water reaches this area - paving the way for the delivery of this innovative large-scale solar farm with battery storage.

The solar modules will produce a peak electric output of 14.4 megawatts. RWE has installed bifacial modules, which are photosensitive on both sides, the advantage being that in addition to sunlight hitting the panels directly, they also utilise the light reflected by the ground to the rear side of the modules. This makes these modules even more efficient. The battery storage system is designed for a two-hour charging and supply cycle of 9.6 megawatt hours, functioning as a buffer between generation and grid.

Integrated plant concept being implemented at several locations
Two similar plants are currently being built at Garzweiler Mine. There, RWE will combine more than 58,340 solar modules with two battery storage systems. The plant can supply more than 7,250 homes with green electricity. Another combined photovoltaic and storage plantis to be constructed in Hambach Mine. By 2030, RWE wants to build renewables plants with a minimum of 500 megawatts of capacity in the Rhenish lignite mining district alone.

Images for media purposes are available at the RWE Media Centre

RWE indeland Solarpark
Downloads

Attachments

Disclaimer

RWE AG published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 09:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RWE AG
12/19Germany's LNG import project plans
RE
12/16Exclusive-Germany set to assume $230 billion in Uniper derivatives
RE
12/16RWE AG(NEU) : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
12/15Germany's DAX Plummets as Hawkish Central Banks Rattle Markets
MT
12/15Fitch Affirms RWE on Con Edison Clean Energy Acquisition Deal
MT
12/15RWE AG(NEU) : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating
MD
12/15Germany's half-a-trillion dollar energy bazooka may not be enough
RE
12/14Rwe : successful in National Grid Pathfinder 3 competition
PU
12/13German Utility RWE Plans Solar Farm in UK
MT
12/13RWE plans new solar farm in Britain
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 662 M 30 407 M 30 407 M
Net income 2022 2 710 M 2 875 M 2 875 M
Net Debt 2022 6 795 M 7 209 M 7 209 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,5x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 28 110 M 29 822 M 29 822 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 41,57 €
Average target price 51,26 €
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG16.38%29 822
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY161.36%105 605
SEMPRA ENERGY18.93%49 451
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.50%47 534
NATIONAL GRID PLC-5.98%44 295
ENGIE7.22%35 682