SCHEVENINGEN/ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - The energy group RWE is involved in a pilot project in the Dutch North Sea in which solar power generation at sea is being tested. The solar plant recently commissioned by the Dutch-Norwegian company SolarDuck consists of six interconnected platforms, as reported by RWE in Essen.

The project, called "Merganser", floats on a substructure in the sea twelve kilometers off the coast of Scheveningen. The plant is held in position by anchor lines. It has a capacity of around 500 kilowatts. In addition to RWE, other companies and research institutes are also involved in the project.

How does the plant cope with the North Sea?

For two years, observations will be made to see how the platforms and moorings cope with the harsh conditions. The ecological effects are also being investigated. In the background is the question of whether it will one day be possible to earn money with floating solar parks at sea.

"Alone or in combination with offshore wind farms, floating solar plants open up further opportunities for sustainable energy generation at sea," explained Sven Utermohlen, head of RWE's offshore wind business, according to the press release. This applies in particular to countries with lower average wind speeds but plenty of solar radiation. "With Merganser, we are gaining insights and first-hand experience in one of the most challenging offshore environments in the world."