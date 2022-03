FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) - German state lender KfW has signed a memorandum of understanding with the country's largest power producer RWE and Dutch infrastructure group Gasunie to build a terminal for liquefied natural gas in Germany.

In a joint release on Saturday, Germany's Economy Ministry said that the terminal, to be located in Brunsbuettel, would have and annual capacity of 8 billion cubic metres. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Louise Heavens)