  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:44:44 2023-02-15 am EST
39.08 EUR   -0.93%
04:24aSupply chain, red tape biggest problems for European green projects, says RWE CEO
RE
04:15aRwe : First LNG cargo from ADNOC arrived at Brunsbüttel Elbehafen port
PU
03:34aSupply chain, red tape biggest problems for European green projects, says RWE CEO
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Supply chain, red tape biggest problems for European green projects, says RWE CEO

02/15/2023 | 04:24am EST
Illustration shows Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and RWE logo

OSLO (Reuters) - The biggest obstacles to quickly building out renewable energy in Europe are the capacity of the supply chain and an uncertain investment environment, the head of Germany's biggest utility RWE said on Wednesday.

The war in Ukraine and the ensuing gas and energy crisis had been a wake-up call for Europe highlighting years of under-investment into energy infrastructure, Krebber said when speaking at a conference in Norway.

Europe had reacted quickly to solve some of the immediate issues that arose last year, he added.

"We are out of crisis mode already, and we can now take the decisions for the long term transformation," Krebber said.

However, ensuring enough new renewable supply to meet energy needs and solve the climate crisis also meant tackling two key issues, the CEO added.

"The biggest one is supply chain, especially supply chain for the new technologies," he said.

Current projects outnumbered western supply chain capacity 3-5 times, while there are long lead times to add additional capacity.

Another problem to solve for Europe is the creation of a favourable investment environment.

"In Europe, you wake up every morning and they discuss again new taxes, changes of market design," Krebber said.

"That is a problem because you simply want to invest billions and you don't know what the assumptions are, and what the framework is. So you wait."

Europe should learn from the U.S., where the framework was much clear and it was possible to take a pragmatic approach to investments, Krebber said.

(Reporting by Nora Buli and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RWE AG -0.66% 39.2 Delayed Quote.-5.17%
TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -5.44% 2279 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
Financials
Sales 2022 28 843 M 30 958 M 30 958 M
Net income 2022 2 685 M 2 882 M 2 882 M
Net Debt 2022 7 809 M 8 381 M 8 381 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 26 670 M 28 625 M 28 625 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 39,44 €
Average target price 51,76 €
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-5.17%28 625
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-6.71%97 945
SEMPRA ENERGY2.10%49 303
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.63%47 333
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.72%47 110
ENGIE-1.11%34 424