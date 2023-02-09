Advanced search
TOTAL gas situation in Germany: More and more signs of easing
DP
09:49aNew LNG terminals feed more and more gas into transmission system
DP
Rwe : Pre-release of power generation and capacity data for fiscal year 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2022
PU
TOTAL gas situation in Germany: More and more signs of easing

02/09/2023 | 10:45am EST
BERLIN/BONN (dpa-AFX) - There are increasing signs that the situation is easing in Germany's gas supply. Thus, the high prices for household customers have fallen somewhat. The gas storage facilities continue to be well filled. They may be full to the brim again in the fall and thus before the start of the next heating period, storage operators believe. For the rest of the current winter, the Federal Network Agency considers a gas shortage unlikely. Germany is now also more broadly positioned in terms of imports: For the past seven weeks, liquefied natural gas (LNG) landed directly in Germany has also been pumped into the long-distance gas pipelines.

Prices

Households currently have to pay less for natural gas on average than in the fourth quarter of last year. According to the BDEW energy industry association, the average gas price for household customers in a multi-family house (annual consumption: 80,000 kilowatt hours) is currently 17.72 cents per kilowatt hour. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the average price was still 19.81 cents. By way of comparison, according to the German Federal Network Agency, households paid an annual average of 6.34 cents per kilowatt-hour of gas in 2019.

According to the comparison portal Verivox, new customer prices are currently 11.94 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) on average across Germany. "They have thus slumped by 70 percent since last fall," said Verivox energy expert Thorsten Storck. The first basic suppliers would also lower their prices in the coming weeks. The average offers for new customers of supraregional suppliers would lie now both with gas and with river under the price borders of the energy price brakes (gas: 12 cent/kWh, river: 40 cent/kWh). "If this trend continues, households and the state will have to pay significantly less for energy this year than feared."

There are concerns in the business community, however. Although the government's energy price brakes have also averted a threatened crash in the economy, said the chief executive of the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Martin Wansleben. However, he added, prices were still too high in international comparison, for example with the USA.

Storage and filling levels

The storage association Ines assumes that storage facilities in Germany can be completely filled again at the start of the 2023/2024 heating season. Model calculations see the fill level at 100 percent at the end of September of the current year - regardless of the temperature trend. In the winter coming to an end, the storage facilities had been 100 percent full in mid-November 2022, despite the Russian gas supply freeze since the end of August. On Wednesday morning, the fill level was 75.4 percent.

Gas consumption

According to the Federal Network Agency, gas consumption in Germany in the fifth calendar week was 14.3 percent below the average consumption of the years 2018 to 2021. Adjusted for temperature, the value was 12 percent below the reference value, "and thus in the critical range." The agency describes the situation as critical if, adjusted for temperature, less than 15 percent gas is saved.

The network agency believes it is unlikely that there will be a gas shortage this winter. "Nevertheless, preparing for the winter of 2023/2024 remains a key challenge," it said in its daily gas situation report on Thursday. "That is why economical gas consumption also remains important."

LNG terminals

Liquefied natural gas has also been pumped into long-distance gas pipelines in Germany since Dec. 21. The volumes injected at the new LNG terminals in Wilhelmshaven and Lubmin still fluctuate widely. The previous peak was reached last Tuesday, when 204 gigawatt hours of natural gas were registered. By comparison, Germany received 1377 gigawatt hours of natural gas from Norway alone via pipelines on Tuesday. In the 5th calendar week at the end of January/beginning of February, an average of 3490 gigawatt hours of natural gas were consumed daily in Germany. One gigawatt hour of natural gas is equivalent to one million kilowatt hours.

No gas has yet been fed in via the third terminal in Brunsbüttel. The energy company RWE, as the technical operator of the special gas landing vessel there, assumes that the first gas volumes will be fed in at the end of February as part of the terminal's commissioning phase./tob/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
