Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:13 2023-01-13 am EST
42.31 EUR   +0.95%
09:47aThunberg joins march on German village in protest against coal mine expansion
RE
01/13CORRECTION/ROUNDUP 4: Greta Thunberg visits Lützerath - demolition has begun
DP
01/13Lützerath: NRW minister praises influence of Greens on climate activists
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thunberg joins march on German village in protest against coal mine expansion

01/14/2023 | 09:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Protest against the expansion of the Garzweiler open-cast lignite mine of Germany's utility RWE to Luetzerath, in Keyenberg

LUTZERATH (Reuters) - Around 6,000 protesters - including climate activist Greta Thunberg - marched through mud and rain to the German village of Luetzerath on Saturday, according to a police estimate, demonstrating against the expansion of an opencast lignite mine.

The clearing of the village in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia was agreed between RWE and the government in a deal that allowed the energy giant to demolish Lutzerath in exchange for its faster exit from coal and saving five villages originally slated for destruction.

"This is a betrayal of present and fuure generations... Germany is one of the biggest polluters in the world and needs to be held accountable," Thunberg said on a podium, after she marched with a cardboard sign saying in German "Luetzi stays", using a shortened name of the village.

As the protesters neared the village, they were confronted by police in riot gear, and some used batons to push the protesters back.

Regional police said on Twitter it had used force to stop people from breaking through barriers an nearing the danger zone at the edge of the excavation area.

Earlier this week, police cleared out protesters from buildings they have occupied for almost two years in attempt to stop the nearby mine's expansion.

On Saturday, only few remained camping out in treehouses and an underground tunnel, but thousands turned up to protest against the mine, which activists say symbolises Berlin's failing climate policy.

The president of North Rhine-Westphalia told German radio Deutschlandfunk on Saturday that energy politics was "not always pretty" but that the coal was needed more than ever in light of the energy crisis confronting Europe's biggest economy.

Earlier Economy Minister Robert Habeck told Spiegel on Friday that Lutzerath was the "wrong symbol" to protest against.

"It is the last place where brown coal will be mined - not a symbol for more-of-the-same, but for the final frontier."

But activists have said Germany should not be mining any more lignite and focus on expanding renewable energy instead.

(Reporting by Petra Wischgoll, Andreas Kranz, Andreas Buerger and Max Schwarz; additional reporting by Anneli Palmen and Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2023
All news about RWE AG
09:47aThunberg joins march on German village in protest against coal mine expansion
RE
01/13CORRECTION/ROUNDUP 4: Greta Thunberg visits Lützerath - demolition ..
DP
01/13Lützerath: NRW minister praises influence of Greens on climate activists
DP
01/13Greta Thunberg joins coal protesters in Luetzerath
RE
01/13Protesters hide in tunnel amid Luetzerath eviction
RE
01/13Thunberg: Germany 'embarrassing itself' by clearing coal mine activists
RE
01/13Court: Large demonstration to Lützerath can take place with restriction
DP
01/13Dutch LNG terminal at Eemshaven unable to deliver until Jan 30
RE
01/13Jefferies lowers target for RWE to 50 euros - 'Buy'.
DP
01/13Police union: Commitment of the Greens to deployment in Lützerath
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 503 M 30 837 M 30 837 M
Net income 2022 2 708 M 2 930 M 2 930 M
Net Debt 2022 7 914 M 8 562 M 8 562 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,6x
Yield 2022 2,14%
Capitalization 28 611 M 30 954 M 30 954 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 42,31 €
Average target price 51,95 €
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG1.73%30 954
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY3.21%108 351
SEMPRA ENERGY4.13%50 554
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%48 501
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.57%46 348
ENGIE-0.48%34 919