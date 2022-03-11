Top shareholder in Germany's RWE rejects brown coal spin-off call

(Adds further VkA comments, background)
DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 11 (Reuters) - RWE's municipal
investors, who together represent its biggest shareholder,
dismissed an activist investor's call for a rapid spin-off of
the brown coal division of Germany's largest power producer,
adding it would threaten the local economy and jobs.
The Association of Municipal RWE shareholders (VkA) mostly
represents cities and municipalities in North Rhine-Westphalia,
Germany's most populous state and home to RWE and
other big industrial groups, including Thyssenkrupp.
VkA's comments on Friday are its first public response to
demands by activist investor Enkraft, which disclosed a stake in
RWE in September and is pushing for a divestment of its brown
coal unit to remove a major drag on its valuation.
Overall, the VkA represents 14.1% of RWE's shares, a stake
that is currently worth around 3.6 billion euros ($4 billion).
"The course cannot be altered overnight. Such a path needs
to be supported by measures to cushion the impact," VkA
co-Managing Director Ingolf Graul told Reuters.
"A fast exit from coal has consequences for jobs, the
regional economy and also on trade tax. Municipalities must
always keep this in mind," he added.
Enkraft, whose stake of more than 500,000 shares is big
enough to request motions be put on the agenda at RWE's annual
general meeting next month, said divesting brown coal could lift
the shares above 60 euros apiece.
RWE's shares traded flat on Friday at 37.66 euros.
"All the resources and know-how needed to manage the coal
phase-out are pooled under the roof of RWE. This would no longer
be the case following a spin-off," VkA co-Managing Director Udo
Mager said.
Activist investor Engine No. 1 proved what small stakes can
achieve when it won three board seats at oil major Exxon Mobil
last year through what sources said was a $12.5 million
investment.
RWE referred to previous comments by management, which said
selling its brown coal unit to another operator would not speed
up Germany's targeted coal exit and that building out renewables
fast was more decisive for its transformation.
($1 = 0.9079 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Christoph Steitz; Editing by
Maria Sheahan and Alexander Smith)