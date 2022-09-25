Trending: RWE, UAE's Adnoc Sign Deal for First LNG Cargo to German LNG Terminal

0256 GMT - RWE AG is the most mentioned company in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after it signed a liquefied natural gas supply agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. The initial cargo of 137,000 cubic meters of LNG agreed upon is small but significant, Reuters cites Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz as saying in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. According to Reuters, it will be the first cargo of LNG to be delivered to a floating LNG import terminal at Brunsbuttel, which is on the Elbe river, near Hamburg. The RWE-Adnoc deal includes a memorandum of understanding for multiyear supplies of LNG, Reuters reports. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)

09-25-22 2311ET