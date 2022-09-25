Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-09-23 am EDT
40.15 EUR   -1.33%
12:53aUAE's ADNOC To Ship Single LNG Cargo To Germany's RWE
MT
09/25TRENDING : RWE, UAE's Adnoc Sign Deal for First LNG Cargo to German LNG Terminal
DJ
09/25Germany's RWE and UAE's ADNOC ink LNG deal as Scholz visits Gulf
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending: RWE, UAE's Adnoc Sign Deal for First LNG Cargo to German LNG Terminal

09/25/2022 | 11:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

0256 GMT - RWE AG is the most mentioned company in the news over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after it signed a liquefied natural gas supply agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. The initial cargo of 137,000 cubic meters of LNG agreed upon is small but significant, Reuters cites Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz as saying in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. According to Reuters, it will be the first cargo of LNG to be delivered to a floating LNG import terminal at Brunsbuttel, which is on the Elbe river, near Hamburg. The RWE-Adnoc deal includes a memorandum of understanding for multiyear supplies of LNG, Reuters reports. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (jacques.vanwersch@dowjones.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-25-22 2311ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.56% 85.56 Delayed Quote.15.96%
RWE AG -1.33% 40.15 Delayed Quote.12.40%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.54% 329.1507 Real-time Quote.87.45%
WTI -1.56% 78.282 Delayed Quote.5.25%
All news about RWE AG
12:53aUAE's ADNOC To Ship Single LNG Cargo To Germany's RWE
MT
09/25TRENDING : RWE, UAE's Adnoc Sign Deal for First LNG Cargo to German LNG Terminal
DJ
09/25Germany's RWE and UAE's ADNOC ink LNG deal as Scholz visits Gulf
RE
09/25Germany inks LNG deal as chancellor visits Gulf to secure energy
RE
09/25RWE : and ADNOC agree on first LNG delivery to floating LNG import terminal at Brunsbüttel
PU
09/25UAE signs energy agreement with Germany's Scholz - state news agency
RE
09/23RWE : tests innovative technologies to further promote sustainability at new wind farm in ..
PU
09/22Incoming Shell CEO Sawan set to fire up renewables drive
RE
09/20Commerzbank on Overnight News
MT
09/20European shares slide for sixth straight session amid central bank worries
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 28 303 M 27 518 M 27 518 M
Net income 2022 2 376 M 2 310 M 2 310 M
Net Debt 2022 2 898 M 2 818 M 2 818 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 2,26%
Capitalization 27 150 M 26 398 M 26 398 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 18 201
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 40,15 €
Average target price 51,75 €
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG12.40%26 398
SEMPRA ENERGY22.30%101 698
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY74.24%70 401
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.49%43 224
NATIONAL GRID PLC-4.42%40 535
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-5.68%31 398