RWE has today confirmed that Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Limited has completed the sale of transmission assets to Triton Knoll OFTO Limited, owned by ETEPCO, a consortium of Equitix Limited and TEPCO Power Grid Incorporated.

UK based Equitix and Japan's TEPCO Power Grid were selected by UK regulator Ofgem through competitive tender in November 2021, to own and operate the Triton Knoll transmission infrastructure for 23 years.

The Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm is jointly owned by RWE (59%), J-POWER (25%) and Kansai Electric Power (16%). RWE operates the plant on behalf of partners.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO RWE Offshore Wind: "We are pleased to conclude the transaction of the transmission assets at Triton Knoll Offshore Windfarm. Our teams have been working with Triton Knoll OFTO Limited to reach this conclusion and we look forward to further developing a positive working relationship in the years to come."

The divestment is mandatory under UK legislation and takes place in accordance with the Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime. The RWE-led partnership expects proceeds of 572.7million GBP from the sale.

Construction of Triton Knoll was completed in April 2021 and all turbines were fully commissioned in January 2022. The power output of Triton Knoll is 857 megawatts (MW), with 90 turbines standing at 164 meters tall, the project is generating sufficient electricity to meet the needs of around 935,0001 homes each year. Triton Knoll is located 20 miles off the coast of Lincolnshire and 28 miles from the coast of north Norfolk.

Triton Knoll leaves a strong legacy for the future of wind energy in the region, with the specially constructed Triton Knoll Operations & Maintenance base being expanded to become the new 'Grimsby Hub' facility, supporting both existing and future RWE operated projects.