  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:16:25 2023-05-25 am EDT
40.10 EUR   -0.53%
02:42aUK Regulator Cuts Energy Price Cap to GBP2,074 From July 1
DJ
05/24RWE AG(NEU) : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/23German gas group SEFE on track for 30% of LNG in 2023 supply portfolio
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK Regulator Cuts Energy Price Cap to GBP2,074 From July 1

05/25/2023 | 02:42am EDT
By Ian Walker


U.K. energy regulator Ofgem on Thursday cut the country's price cap by 37% to 2,074 pounds ($2,564) a year from July 1.

The new price cap for a dual-fuel, direct-debit customer represents a GBP1,206 decrease from the current GBP3,280 and reflects recent falls in wholesale energy prices.

The energy price cap level indicates how much consumers on their energy supplier's basic tariff would pay if the energy price guarantee wasn't in place. The current price guarantee is in place until the end of March 2024.

The energy price guarantee protects consumers by capping bills at GBP2,500.

Ofgem plans to announce the next quarterly price cap in August.


Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-25-23 0241ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRICA PLC 1.54% 115.35 Delayed Quote.17.70%
E.ON SE -0.04% 11.245 Delayed Quote.20.63%
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.00% 12 Real-time Quote.0.00%
IBERDROLA, S.A. -0.17% 11.555 Delayed Quote.6.13%
RWE AG -0.30% 40.19 Delayed Quote.-3.08%
SSE PLC -0.53% 1890 Delayed Quote.10.98%
TELECOM PLUS PLC 0.99% 1640 Delayed Quote.-26.01%
WTI -0.28% 74.005 Delayed Quote.-8.32%
Financials
Sales 2023 38 944 M 41 912 M 41 912 M
Net income 2023 2 717 M 2 925 M 2 925 M
Net Debt 2023 7 642 M 8 224 M 8 224 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 2,39%
Capitalization 29 984 M 32 269 M 32 269 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
EV / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 19 275
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 40,31 €
Average target price 51,92 €
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Hans-Peter Keitel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-3.08%32 269
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%51 658
NATIONAL GRID PLC10.14%49 964
SEMPRA ENERGY-5.20%45 851
ENGIE6.44%37 124
UNIPER SE55.22%36 009
