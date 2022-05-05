Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  RWE AG
  News
  Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/05 06:02:59 am EDT
40.88 EUR   +0.75%
05:25aUniper, German government ramp up LNG imports at Wilhelmshaven
RE
05:14aRWE : charters two floating LNG terminals and takes over operational responsibility
PU
03:48aRWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
Uniper, German government ramp up LNG imports at Wilhelmshaven

05/05/2022 | 05:25am EDT
Illustration shows Uniper logo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The German government on Thursday committed to chartering two floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) via utility Uniper and two at the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven, a future handling hub for liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The Economy Ministry last weekend said it wants to build four FSRUs to be sourced from Uniper and rival RWE, speeding their employment to diversify the country's sourcing away from Russian pipeline gas in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The northern deepsea port will be the first location to host arrivals of seaborne LNG already in the winter of 2022/23, according to a Uniper press release. Backed by federal economy minister Robert Habeck, who has legislated for more LNG procurement and earmarked 2.94 billion euros for the FSRUs, the government of the northern state of Lower Saxony is keen to turn the port into an LNG landing hub. Initially, one FSRU will anchor in Wilhelmshaven, operated by Uniper, and regasify the arrivals.

It will have a capacity of 7.5 billion cubic metres per year, equivalent to 8.5% of total German gas demand. The gas will then be fed into Germany's pipeline grid via ship-to-onshore links to be provided by Niedersachsen Ports GmbH & Co. KG (NPorts) and in close cooperation with Uniper.

In the longer term, the two parties intend to install more facilities to be able to switch to renewable gas and clean hydrogen at the site, in line with Germany's climate protection commitments.

Uniper will invest 65 million euros ($68.82 million) into creating and operating links to onshore value chains.

Chief Executive Klaus-Dieter Maubach said Uniper would leverage its "expertise as a global LNG protagonist and gas trader." A connection line from the port to existing long-distance gas transport pipelines and underground storage caverns is being built by regulated pipeline company OGE. Politicians initiated the construction of the FSRU's coastal reception site where wider terminal capacities will be made available up to 2025 for the green gases.

($1 = 0.9445 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.53% 0.7209 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.46% 1.25577 Delayed Quote.-7.62%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.04% 0.78432 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
COASTAL CORPORATION LIMITED -2.70% 358.45 End-of-day quote.12.47%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.27% 1.0593 Delayed Quote.-7.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.013117 Delayed Quote.-2.61%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.56% 0.65112 Delayed Quote.-5.90%
RWE AG 0.49% 40.75 Delayed Quote.13.58%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.85% 401.5358 Real-time Quote.113.24%
UNIPER SE 1.40% 23.12 Delayed Quote.-45.45%
Financials
Sales 2022 19 254 M 20 338 M 20 338 M
Net income 2022 1 531 M 1 617 M 1 617 M
Net Debt 2022 4 617 M 4 877 M 4 877 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 2,25%
Capitalization 27 434 M 28 979 M 28 979 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 18 246
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
Duration : Period :
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 40,57 €
Average target price 46,39 €
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Schüssel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG13.58%28 979
NATIONAL GRID PLC11.67%53 952
SEMPRA ENERGY24.37%51 948
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC5.30%42 549
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.3.81%34 584
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-15.17%33 060