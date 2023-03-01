Advanced search
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
03:59:57 2023-03-01 pm EST
39.24 EUR   -2.49%
11:37aRWE Picks Mark Noyes as RWE Clean Energy CEO
DJ
11:30aRwe : becomes a top tier renewable energy company in the United States
PU
11:27aRWE Completes $6.8 Billion Acquisition of Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses
MT
Utilities Down as Treasury Yields Hit Multiyear Highs -- Utilities Roundup

03/01/2023 | 05:16pm EST
Shares of power producers fell sharply as Treasury yields hit new multiyear highs.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury topped 4% for the first time since 2007.

Investors often toggle back and forth between the Treasury market and utility stocks based on yield comparisons.

German utility RWE named Mark Noyes as chief executive of RWE Clean Energy as the German energy group steps up its presence in the U.S. market.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-23 1715ET

Analyst Recommendations on RWE AG
Financials
Sales 2022 28 843 M 30 782 M 30 782 M
Net income 2022 2 685 M 2 865 M 2 865 M
Net Debt 2022 7 809 M 8 334 M 8 334 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,92x
Yield 2022 2,32%
Capitalization 26 433 M 28 211 M 28 211 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 18 382
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart RWE AG
RWE AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RWE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 39,09 €
Average target price 51,57 €
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Krebber Chief Executive Officer
Michael Müller Chief Financial Officer
Werner Brandt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dagmar Mühlenfeld Member-Supervisory Board
Ullrich Sierau Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RWE AG-3.25%28 886
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-1.75%103 162
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.71%48 668
SEMPRA ENERGY0.22%47 137
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.07%46 679
ENGIE3.35%35 556