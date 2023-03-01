Utilities Down as Treasury Yields Hit Multiyear Highs -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell sharply as Treasury yields hit new multiyear highs.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury topped 4% for the first time since 2007.

Investors often toggle back and forth between the Treasury market and utility stocks based on yield comparisons.

German utility RWE named Mark Noyes as chief executive of RWE Clean Energy as the German energy group steps up its presence in the U.S. market.

