Shares of power producers rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into cyclical sectors.

Shares of German utility RWE slipped after analysts at brokerage Citi said many of the trends that supported the company's 2022 earnings growth were shifting, advising investors to wait until a corporate outlook in March for the next major catalyst.

