  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. RWE AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWE   DE0007037129

RWE AG

(RWE)
Delayed Xetra  -  12:41:52 2023-03-17 pm EDT
37.85 EUR   -2.50%
Work for Baltic Sea gas terminals started - environmentalists angry
DP
Lemke: 'It remains with the nuclear phase-out in mid-April'
DP
Energy company RWE confirms preliminary work for LNG terminal off the island of Rügen
DP
Work for Baltic Sea gas terminals started - environmentalists angry

03/19/2023 | 11:22am EDT
ESSEN/STRALSUND/SCHWERIN (dpa-AFX) - Despite protests from the population and rejection by the state government, initial work has begun on the planned construction of two more terminals for liquefied natural gas (LNG) east of Rügen. According to a spokesman for the energy company RWE (Essen) on Sunday, this is "merely exploratory work". These had been approved by the Baltic Sea Waterways and Shipping Authority.

The Ministry of the Environment in Schwerin expressed surprise. According to the ministry, all work in the coastal area, which is considered the herring's nursery, should be suspended until May in view of the spawning season. In addition, the state is urging the federal government to abandon previous plans for Rügen.

With the help of floating LNG terminals in the North and Baltic Seas, the German government wants to compensate for the loss of Russian gas supplies in the wake of the Ukraine war. The first terminal had gone into operation near Wilhelmshaven (Lower Saxony), another, privately financed one near Lubmin in Western Pomerania.

After initial support, the red-red state government in Schwerin, also alarmed by vehement opposition on the island of Rügen, has since rejected the federal government's plans to build another terminal about five kilometers from the seaside resort of Sellin. Only on Friday, Minister President Manuela Schwesig (SPD) had backed up her criticism and called for alternatives. She also said that the federal government must first clarify the question of whether additional terminals off the island of Rügen are still necessary at all. Environmental associations deny this.

As the RWE spokesman emphasized, the current work is taking place as part of the "Baltic Sea LNG" project, which is being implemented by RWE as a service provider on behalf of the German government. Two special ships are being used for the exploration work, he said. "It is customary for offshore projects to be preceded by a careful examination of the ground conditions and the subsurface. This also includes checking for old World War II munitions that may still be in the ground," the statement said.

According to the German Environmental Aid (DUH), the offshore work platform "JB119" had arrived off Sellin on Saturday. In addition, the dredger "Swarog" was active in the coastal waters, which had already been used several times in the search for munitions. According to DUH, it had then filed an objection against the work with the responsible mining authority in Stralsund.

According to previous plans, two floating liquefied natural gas terminals are to be installed in the Baltic Sea off Sellin. The liquefied natural gas delivered by tankers is to be converted back into gas there and transported to Lubmin on the mainland by pipeline, which is still to be laid through the Greifswalder Bodden. As a former landing point for Russian natural gas from the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline, Lubmin is already connected to the European distribution network. Deutsche Regas has already been operating an LNG terminal there since mid-January./fp/DP/nas


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RWE AG -2.50% 37.85 Delayed Quote.-8.99%
UK 10Y CASH -4.00% 3.4225 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
