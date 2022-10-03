Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. RWS Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RWS   GB00BVFCZV34

RWS HOLDINGS PLC

(RWS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:24 2022-10-03 am EDT
314.00 GBX   -1.88%
04:02aRWS Further Strengthens Executive Team and Board With New Appointments
BU
03:10aIP Company RWS Confirms New CFO Appointment
MT
09/21Terry Doyle Joins RWS Holdings plc as Chief Information Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RWS Further Strengthens Executive Team and Board With New Appointments

10/03/2022 | 04:02am EDT
Candida Davies becomes Chief Financial Officer and Board member; Jane Hyde joins Executive Team as General Counsel and Company Secretary

RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services, has further strengthened its Executive Team with two significant appointments. Effective immediately, Candida (Candy) Davies becomes Chief Financial Officer and Board member, while Jane Hyde joins the Executive Team as General Counsel and Company Secretary.

“Candy and Jane are highly talented and experienced leaders, and we’re proud to have them on our Executive Team,” said Ian El-Mokadem, CEO of RWS. “Their appointments further reinforce our commitment to shareholders and clients to have the best financial, legal and governance functions in place.”

An accomplished leader with more than 25 years’ experience, Candy will oversee all aspects of the Group’s financial function. She will work closely with Rod Day, who will continue as a member of the Board and as Deputy Chief Financial Officer, to ensure an orderly handover of responsibilities, until 31 December 2022 when, as planned, he will leave the Group.

Candy brings a deep expertise in finance, strategy and business transformation, and a wealth of international experience in executing and integrating significant corporate transactions. She was most recently Head of Finance for the Personal Health division of Royal Philips, the Dutch-headquartered health technology conglomerate, where she also supported the Group Innovation and Strategy function. She has considerable experience in commercial and operational leadership and played a key role in driving market innovation, new business models and solutions to support enhancing patient and consumer experience, improving health outcomes and driving sustainable performance.

Prior to this she spent eight years at Reckitt Benckiser, latterly as European Finance Director for the Hygiene and Home Business Unit, having previously been Senior Vice President and Corporate Controller for the group. Earlier in her career, she spent 12 years with Eli Lilly & Co, having qualified as a chartered accountant at KPMG.

Jane, as General Counsel and Company Secretary, will hold overall responsibility for the Group’s legal, governance and compliance functions. Each of the Group’s legal teams will now report directly to Jane. She will also lead the company secretarial and risk management activities to support the delivery of RWS’s medium-term growth strategy.

Jane has an outstanding record in advising public companies and has held a mix of private practice and in-house legal roles alongside commercial and compliance roles in international organizations including JPMorgan Cazenove and Nomura International.

Before joining RWS, Jane was General Counsel and Company Secretary of De La Rue plc, overseeing all legal and corporate governance matters, business ethics and risk management. She also spent six years with FTSE 250 company Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc as Head of Corporate and European Legal. Jane trained and qualified as a solicitor with Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Click here to learn more about RWS’s Executive Team.

About RWS
RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our unique combination of technology and cultural expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.

Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.

Our clients include 90 of the world’s top 100 brands, the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and 19 of the top 20 patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific and North and South America. We work in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors, which we serve from 80+ global locations across five continents.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.


© Business Wire 2022
