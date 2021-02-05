RWS : SDL partnership with Fuji Xerox marks strategic milestone in global expansion

5 Feb 2021 | RWS News |

Fuji Xerox will offer SDL's Contenta Publishing Suite for post-sales support of complex assets

SDL, part of RWS Holdings plc, today announces a strategic partnership with Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. to offer SDL Contenta Publishing Suite to manufacturers and aerospace and defense organizations in Japan, with a future plan to expand into other Asia-Pacific countries/regions. This marks a significant milestone in SDL's global expansion strategy for technical content creation, management and publishing.

Organizations involved in manufacturing and aerospace and defense need to create, manage and publish technical documentation in a secure and functional manner. Technical documents for these industries are highly complex, and often include hundreds of thousands of instructions and graphics to support the operations, maintenance and inspection of complex assets. The combination of SDL and Fuji Xerox will help these organizations to consolidate, standardize, and adopt proven best practices - based on standards including the ASD S1000D® - to achieve substantial efficiencies across their content supply chain.

'SDL has a long history in delivering high-profile digital transformation projects to some of the globe's most demanding and mission critical organizations - most recently becoming the enterprise technical data creation, management and delivery solution for the United States Air Force and Navy,' said Amane Inoue, Corporate Vice President and Executive General Manager, Advanced Industrial Services Business Group, Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. 'Our partnership with SDL is a major step forward for the post-sales support of complex assets, and will enable organizations in Japan to realize the many efficiencies associated with standardizing processes, and transforming content into digital intelligence.'

The SDL Contenta Publishing Suite is a complete, integrated, industry-proven publishing solution for technical content, with functionality optimized for each step of the publishing process. Based on the S1000D standard, it helps organizations manage millions of pages of complex technical documents and deliver interactive electronic technical publications (IETP) enabling maintenance professionals to rapidly meet mission objectives, reduce mean time to repair (MTTR), and keep assets deployed.

'We're extremely proud of our partnership with Fuji Xerox,' said Tim Russell-Jones, SVP, and General Manager, Government, Aerospace and Defense, SDL. 'It marks a strategic milestone for SDL and validates a growing global trend for enterprise consolidation, standardization, and adoption of proven best practices that deliver efficiencies across the technical content supply chain. The combination of SDL Contenta Suite, and Fuji Xerox's understanding of a customer's complex operational and maintenance content requirements, create a powerful proposition for any organization embarking on a digital transformation strategy.'

SDL Contenta Publishing Suite is the most trusted technical publishing platform for the global aerospace and defense industry. Currently 7 of the top 10 aerospace and defense organizations rely on the technology to create, manage and publish technical content. SDL's expansion strategy is to ensure availability of the Contenta Publishing Suite via strategic relationships with Top Tier reselling experts such as Fuji Xerox in regions across the globe.

