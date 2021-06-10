Log in
RWS: Tridion Customers Can Fine-tune Digital Experiences With Siteimprove Add-on

06/10/2021
Improved SEO, web analytics, content quality and accessibility – all within the Tridion environment

RWS, the world’s leading provider of technology-enabled language, content management and intellectual property services, and Siteimprove have announced a strategic partnership and the launch of a new Tridion add-on for Siteimprove, enabling businesses to easily optimize and fine-tune their digital experiences.

The add-on provides customers with access to a range of new features within the Tridion environment, including advanced web analytics, data governance, search engine optimization (SEO) and compliance with international accessibility guidelines before and after publishing new content. More specifically:

  • Actionable insights

Advanced web analytics help customers to improve the overall customer journey and drive conversions. Tridion customers can see how visitors navigate each page and track user journeys to create logical paths to the most important destinations on the website.

  • Better data governance

Customers benefit from instant insight into the quality of their web content. The add-on highlights issues such as misspellings, broken links or readability problems – and allows customers to quickly fix any web page issues.

  • Enhanced SEO

The SEO feature incorporates 66 unique SEO checks, including scans for missing meta descriptions, spelling mistakes, broken links, outdated files, poor readability and links to unsafe domains. Diagnostics and a score are provided to help Tridion customers improve the quality of web pages.

  • Improved Accessibility

A new web accessibility feature enables Tridion customers to easily follow and adhere to international Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG). Automated checks rate web pages against WCAG guidelines and standards, helping to remove barriers that damage the user experience.

“Outstanding digital experiences are what define today’s most successful brands” explains Thomas Labarthe, President of RWS’s Language Services and Technology division. “Our new Siteimprove add-on makes it simple to build highly effective online journeys, where customers can easily find and access the right information.”

"Together with RWS, we share the ambition of securing the best digital content for our customers. I am therefore thrilled to announce our partnership and the integration between our platforms. Our joint customers are now able to benefit from the collaborative strengths and services of Tridion, combined with the insights from our intelligence platform, thereby significantly increasing quality, efficiency and time-to-market, while also democratizing the content development process" said Peter Bovin, Vice President of Partnerships at Siteimprove.

Tridion is an intelligent content platform that enables companies to create, manage and activate content for customers, employees and partners. It connects people, processes and information through the most complete portfolio of collaborative content management, knowledge management and headless delivery technologies. The combination of RWS and Siteimprove helps organizations achieve their digital potential by empowering teams with actionable insights to deliver a superior website experience and drive growth.

Resources:

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc is the world’s leading provider of technology-enabled language, content management and intellectual property services. We help our customers to connect with and bring new ideas to people globally by communicating business critical content at scale and enabling the protection and realization of their innovations.

Our vision is to help organizations interact effectively with people anywhere in the world by solving their language, content and market access challenges through our collective global intelligence, deep expertise and smart technology.

Customers include 90 of the globe’s top 100 brands, the top 10 pharmaceutical companies and approximately half of the top 20 patent filers worldwide. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, and North and South America across the technology, pharmaceutical, medical, legal, chemical, automotive, government and telecommunications sectors, which we serve from offices across five continents.

Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.

About Siteimprove

Siteimprove is a SaaS solution that helps organizations achieve their digital potential by empowering teams with actionable insights to deliver a superior website experience and drive growth. Siteimprove has 550+ employees across 13 offices, helping over 7,200 customers globally. We’re part of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), the leading group developing international web standards, and an Adobe Accelerate Partner. Learn more at siteimprove.com


© Business Wire 2021
