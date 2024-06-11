RWS is delighted to announce the launch of HAI, a new digital self-service platform that integrates RWS's AI-powered technology and linguistic expertise, enabling everyone to translate content quickly, easily and securely - without compromising on quality.

HAI is designed to remove the barriers to entering new markets by providing quality, professional translations online. Powered by RWS's industry-leading AI-enabled technology and supported by human expertise, HAI provides clients with a trusted one-stop-shop for all their content translation needs.

HAI puts clients at the early stages of their globalization journey in control, allowing them to get started instantly. Features and benefits include:

Intuitive digital experience: Users can register online, manage quotes, upload content and receive a timeline - all with a few clicks, ensuring that publishable content is delivered on time and to budget.

"HAI has been designed based on client demand for simpler, faster and more direct ways of accessing our services online," explains Emma Crarer, VP of HAI. "We bring together the best of our people and technology to deliver a new, compelling digital experience for our clients - allowing them to unlock the power of their content and reach audiences globally."

Learn more about HAI