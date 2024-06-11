6/11/2024 10:00:00 AM
- Intuitive digital experience: Users can register online, manage quotes, upload content and receive a timeline - all with a few clicks, ensuring that publishable content is delivered on time and to budget.
- Powered by RWS: HAI leverages RWS's proprietary AI-enabled technology and linguistic expertise across 548 languages.
- Human-centred: Behind the scenes RWS's localization experts monitor projects and are always available to consult and offer guidance.
- Secure-by-design: Unlike freely available online translation tools, HAI provides clients with a fully secure, GDPR compliant online platform - ensuring client content is never exposed, re-used, or shared with any third-party.
- Built on innovation: HAI will continue to innovate and evolve to address clients' content challenges.
RWS Holdings plc is a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services. Through content transformation and multilingual data analysis, our combination of AI-enabled technology and human expertise helps our clients to grow by ensuring they are understood anywhere, in any language.
Our purpose is unlocking global understanding. By combining cultural understanding, client understanding and technical understanding, our services and technology assist our clients to acquire and retain customers, deliver engaging user experiences, maintain compliance and gain actionable insights into their data and content.
Over the past 20 years we've been evolving our own AI solutions as well as helping clients to explore, build and use multilingual AI applications. With 40+ AI-related patents and more than 100 peer-reviewed papers, we have the experience and expertise to support clients on their AI journey.
We work with over 80% of the world's top 100 brands, more than three-quarters of Fortune's 20 'Most Admired Companies' and almost all of the top pharmaceutical companies, investment banks, law firms and patent filers. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and North and South America. Our 65+ global locations across five continents service clients in the automotive, chemical, financial, legal, medical, pharmaceutical, technology and telecommunications sectors.
Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).
For further information, please visit: www.rws.com.
