    RWS   GB00BVFCZV34

RWS HOLDINGS PLC

(RWS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/23 11:35:48 am
694 GBX   +0.36%
02:34pRWS  : 2021 Investor presentation (PDF)
PU
04/22RWS  : Expects Higher Fiscal H1 PreTax Profit As Revenue Almost Doubles
MT
03/08Broadway May Be The Next Move For 'The Queen's Gambit'
DJ
RWS : 2021 Investor presentation (PDF)

04/23/2021 | 02:34pm EDT
RWS Investor presentation

2021

R W S 2 0 2 1 ©

Andrew Brode

Richard Thompson

Des Glass

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Good H1 performance and integration progressing well

REVENUE

£326.4m

  • 92%, + 3% underlying1 2020: £169.7m

ADJUSTED PBT2

At least £50.0m

2020: £33.1m

NET CASH3

£11.8m

Following SDL combination in November

2020: Net Debt of £63.9m

  • Good first half performance despite FX pressures:
    • Revenue in line with expectations
    • Adjusted PBT ahead of expectations
  • SDL integration progressing well
    • Cost synergies of £32m by YE FY 2022 now identified
    • Well ahead of the originally stated £15m
  • Numerous integration and operational improvement workstreams underway
  • The rationale for the acquisition is validated by the work to date
  • Well positioned in structural growth and fragmented markets as the world's largest provider of Language Services and Language Technology

1

Excluding the impact of acquisitions and assumes constant currency.

2 © 2021 RWS

2

Before amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition costs, share-based payment expenses and exceptional items.

3 Net debt comprises cash and cash equivalents less loans but before lease liabilities.

Leaders in specialist, growing market segments

IP

Services

  • World's premier provider of patent translation and filing, search, retrieval and monitoring services
  • Over 250 full time in-house translators and linguistic revisors
  • Crowd of 39,000+ researchers
  • Multi-jurisdictionalpatent filing via web filing platform, inovia

Regulated

Industries

  • Highly specialised technical translations and linguistic validation to our life sciences clients, and technical translations to our financial services and legal organisations
  • The high margin linguistic validation supports clinical studies of new medicines and vaccines, including those developed in the fight against Covid-19

Language

Services

  • World's largest lanage service provider
  • Helps customers create, translate, and deliver content across 260 languages
  • Simultaneous, consecutive and telephone interpretation

Language &

Content

Technology

  • Offers latest innovations in language & content technologies to help enterprise engage with global audiences
  • Enables enterprises to automate and manage the entire content lifecycle
  • Web content and structured content management technology supports creation, translation and delivery of content at scale

3 © 2021 RWS

The world's leading language services & technology group

Enhanced customer proposition -

combining RWS' specialist technical language services and SDL's language technology expertise

Substantially strengthened positions in life sciences and technology sectors

Strong financial profile - attractive margins,

highly cash generative and a strong balance sheet

A platform to invest - in organic and

inorganic growth opportunities

The capabilities, scale and reach to serve the largest global companies

  • 90 of the world's top 100 brands by value
  • All of top 10 pharmaceutical companies globally
  • Many of the major West Coast technology businesses
  • 18 of the top 20 patent filers world-wide

4 © 2021 RWS

ESG - increased focus

  • Board and Committees restructured
  • Initiated a full review across enlarged Group to identify and action steps required to improve diversity
  • Increased disclosure on website of internal governance documents
  • New enlarged intake of University of Manchester sponsored Language students welcomed
  • Links being established across the Group for wider communications, meetings and sharing of experiences
  • New Group intranet being rolled out for enhanced staff communications and involvement
  • RWS staff given the opportunity to work as mentors with University of Manchester and Urban Synergy students
  • Rolled out programme of increased communication with investors to discuss their ESG concerns and priorities. To date have communicated with shareholders holding 74% of issued share capital (excluding directors)
  • Identifying and embarking on engagement programme with selected clients

5 © 2021 RWS

Disclaimer

RWS Holdings plc published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 18:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
