RWS : 2021 Investor presentation (PDF)

Financials GBP USD Sales 2021 702 M 974 M 974 M Net income 2021 42,7 M 59,2 M 59,2 M Net cash 2021 34,9 M 48,4 M 48,4 M P/E ratio 2021 59,9x Yield 2021 1,45% Capitalization 2 690 M 3 724 M 3 730 M EV / Sales 2021 3,78x EV / Sales 2022 3,35x Nbr of Employees 3 095 Free-Float 75,2% Chart RWS HOLDINGS PLC Technical analysis trends RWS HOLDINGS PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 7 Average target price 721,83 GBX Last Close Price 691,50 GBX Spread / Highest target 17,1% Spread / Average Target 4,39% Spread / Lowest Target -13,2% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Name Title Richard James Thompson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Desmond Kenneth Neil Glass CFO, Secretary & Executive Director Andrew Stephen Brode Chairman Aletto Roberto Director-Information Technology Azad Ootam Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) RWS HOLDINGS PLC 29.01% 3 723 CINTAS CORPORATION -1.39% 36 617 TELEPERFORMANCE SE 21.49% 23 260 LG CORP. 24.57% 17 072 EDENRED 2.91% 14 111 INTERTEK GROUP PLC 8.68% 13 672