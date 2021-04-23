RWS : 2021 Investor presentation (PDF)
Good H1 performance and integration progressing well
REVENUE
£326.4m
92%, + 3% underlying 1 2020: £169.7m
ADJUSTED PBT
2
At least £50.0m
2020: £33.1m
NET CASH
3
£11.8m
Following SDL combination in November
2020: Net Debt of £63.9m
Good first half performance despite FX pressures:
Revenue in line with expectations
Adjusted PBT ahead of expectations
SDL integration progressing well
Cost synergies of £32m by YE FY 2022 now identified
Well ahead of the originally stated £15m
Numerous integration and operational improvement workstreams underway
The rationale for the acquisition is validated by the work to date
Well positioned in structural growth and fragmented markets as the world's largest provider of Language Services and Language Technology
1
Excluding the impact of acquisitions and assumes constant currency.
2 © 2021 RWS
2
Before amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition costs, share-based payment expenses and exceptional items.
3 Net debt comprises cash and cash equivalents less loans but before lease liabilities.
Leaders in specialist, growing market segments
IP
Services
World's premier provider of patent translation and filing, search, retrieval and monitoring services
Over 250 full time in-house translators and linguistic revisors
Crowd of 39,000+ researchers
Multi-jurisdictionalpatent filing via web filing platform, inovia
Regulated
Industries
Highly specialised technical translations and linguistic validation to our life sciences clients, and technical translations to our financial services and legal organisations
The high margin linguistic validation supports clinical studies of new medicines and vaccines, including those developed in the fight against Covid-19
Language
Services
World's largest lanage service provider
Helps customers create, translate, and deliver content across 260 languages
Simultaneous, consecutive and telephone interpretation
Language &
Content
Technology
Offers latest innovations in language & content technologies to help enterprise engage with global audiences
Enables enterprises to automate and manage the entire content lifecycle
Web content and structured content management technology supports creation, translation and delivery of content at scale
The world's leading language services & technology group
Enhanced customer proposition
-
combining RWS' specialist technical language services and SDL's language technology expertise
Substantially strengthened positions in life sciences and technology sectors
Strong financial profile
- attractive margins,
highly cash generative and a strong balance sheet
A platform to invest
- in organic and
inorganic growth opportunities
The capabilities, scale and reach to serve the largest global companies
90 of the world's top 100 brands by value
All of top 10 pharmaceutical companies globally
Many of the major West Coast technology businesses
18 of the top 20 patent filers world-wide
ESG - increased focus
Board and Committees restructured
Initiated a full review across enlarged Group to identify and action steps required to improve diversity
Increased disclosure on website of internal governance documents
New enlarged intake of University of Manchester sponsored Language students welcomed
Links being established across the Group for wider communications, meetings and sharing of experiences
New Group intranet being rolled out for enhanced staff communications and involvement
RWS staff given the opportunity to work as mentors with University of Manchester and Urban Synergy students
Rolled out programme of increased communication with investors to discuss their ESG concerns and priorities. To date have communicated with shareholders holding 74% of issued share capital (excluding directors)
Identifying and embarking on engagement programme with selected clients
