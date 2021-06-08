Log in
    RWS   GB00BVFCZV34

RWS HOLDINGS PLC

(RWS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/08 03:52:19 am
634.1575 GBX   -1.60%
RWS : 2021 half year results presentation (PDF)

06/08/2021
Half Year Results 2021

8 June 2021

R W S 2 0 2 1 ©

Andrew Brode

Richard Thompson

Des Glass

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

World's leading provider of technology-enabled language content and IP services

Language & Content

Technology

15%

45%

Language

Services

The capabilities, scale and reach to serve the largest global companies

90 of the

top 100

Enhanced customer proposition

brands

Substantially strengthened positions in life sciences and technology sectors

Major

Strong financial profile

West Coast

technology

IP Services

17%

23%

Regulated

Industries

18 of the

top 20 patent filers

The top 10

pharma

A platform from which to invest

businesses

companies

2 © 2021 RWS

A robust first half performance

REVENUEADJUSTED PBT2ADJUSTED BASIC EPS2

£326.4m

£50.5m

10.5p

+ 92%

+ 53%

+ 12%

+ 3% underlying1

+ 25% underlying1

H1 2020: £169.7m

H1 2020: £33.1m

H1 2020: 9.4p

PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND

CASH

NET CASH/(DEBT)3

2.00p

£62.2m

£11.8m

+ 14%

After the SDL combination and £52.2m of

Net cash3 following

debt, interest, acquisition and dividend

the completion of the SDL

payments

combination in November 2020

H1 2020: 1.75p

H1 2020: £28.3m

H1 2020: (£34.5m)

  1. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and assumes constant currency.
  2. Before amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition costs, share-based payment expenses, net gain loss on debt modification and exceptional items.

3 Net debt comprises cash and cash equivalents less loans but before lease liabilities.

3 © 2021 RWS

A transformational period

fSDL integration

progressing well with cost synergies of £33m by Sept.

2022 now identified

Regulated Industries - strong trading in former RWS business, increased sales in former fSDL division over five months since acquisition

Combination positions RWS

as a leader in structural growth and fragmented markets

Language Services - strong growth in fMoravia, certain segments of SDL C&E impacted by Covid-19

IP Services - improved trading compared to H2 2020, albeit held back by Covid-19

Language and Content Technology - a strong H1 performance with client wins to support H2

4 © 2021 RWS

Financial Review

HY 2021

5 © 2021 RWS

Disclaimer

RWS Holdings plc published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 07:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 700 M 991 M 991 M
Net income 2021 43,3 M 61,3 M 61,3 M
Net cash 2021 35,6 M 50,3 M 50,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,8x
Yield 2021 1,57%
Capitalization 2 508 M 3 556 M 3 550 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,53x
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 3 095
Free-Float 75,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 746,00 GBX
Last Close Price 644,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard James Thompson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Desmond Kenneth Neil Glass CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Andrew Stephen Brode Chairman
Aletto Roberto Director-Information Technology
Azad Ootam Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RWS HOLDINGS PLC20.24%3 556
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.88%37 000
TELEPERFORMANCE SE15.70%22 332
LG CORP.14.17%14 312
BUREAU VERITAS SA18.89%14 027
EDENRED SE0.41%13 464