|
RWS : 2021 half year results presentation (PDF)
Half Year Results 2021
8 June 2021
|
R W S 2 0 2 1 ©
|
Andrew Brode
|
Richard Thompson
|
Des Glass
|
Chairman
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Chief Financial Officer
World's leading provider of technology-enabled language content and IP services
Language & Content
Technology
15%
45%
Language
Services
|
•
|
The capabilities, scale and reach to serve the largest global companies
|
90 of the
|
top 100
|
•
|
Enhanced customer proposition
|
brands
|
|
• Substantially strengthened positions in life sciences and technology sectors
|
Major
|
|
|
•
|
Strong financial profile
|
West Coast
|
technology
IP Services
17%
23%
Regulated
Industries
18 of the
top 20 patent filers
The top 10
pharma
• A platform from which to invest
A robust first half performance
REVENUEADJUSTED PBT2ADJUSTED BASIC EPS2
|
|
£326.4m
|
|
£50.5m
|
|
10.5p
|
|
+ 92%
|
|
+ 53%
|
|
+ 12%
|
|
+ 3% underlying1
|
|
+ 25% underlying1
|
|
|
|
H1 2020: £169.7m
|
|
H1 2020: £33.1m
|
|
H1 2020: 9.4p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND
|
CASH
|
NET CASH/(DEBT)3
|
|
2.00p
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
£62.2m
|
|
£11.8m
|
|
+ 14%
|
|
After the SDL combination and £52.2m of
|
|
Net cash3 following
|
|
|
|
debt, interest, acquisition and dividend
|
|
the completion of the SDL
|
|
|
|
payments
|
|
combination in November 2020
|
|
H1 2020: 1.75p
|
|
H1 2020: £28.3m
|
|
H1 2020: (£34.5m)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Excluding the impact of acquisitions and assumes constant currency.
-
Before amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition costs, share-based payment expenses, net gain loss on debt modification and exceptional items.
3 Net debt comprises cash and cash equivalents less loans but before lease liabilities.
3 © 2021 RWS
A transformational period
fSDL integration
progressing well with cost synergies of £33m by Sept.
2022 now identified
Regulated Industries - strong trading in former RWS business, increased sales in former fSDL division over five months since acquisition
Combination positions RWS
as a leader in structural growth and fragmented markets
Language Services - strong growth in fMoravia, certain segments of SDL C&E impacted by Covid-19
IP Services - improved trading compared to H2 2020, albeit held back by Covid-19
Language and Content Technology - a strong H1 performance with client wins to support H2
Disclaimer
RWS Holdings plc published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 07:42:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about RWS HOLDINGS PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
700 M
991 M
991 M
|Net income 2021
|
43,3 M
61,3 M
61,3 M
|Net cash 2021
|
35,6 M
50,3 M
50,3 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|55,8x
|Yield 2021
|1,57%
|
|Capitalization
|
2 508 M
3 556 M
3 550 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|3,53x
|EV / Sales 2022
|3,13x
|Nbr of Employees
|3 095
|Free-Float
|75,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends RWS HOLDINGS PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Average target price
|
746,00 GBX
|Last Close Price
|
644,50 GBX
|Spread / Highest target
|
25,7%
|Spread / Average Target
|
15,7%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
6,28%