RWS : 2021 half year results statement (PDF) 06/08/2021 | 03:41am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields For immediate release 8 June 2021 RWS Holdings plc Half Year Report for the Six Months ended 31 March 2021 Transformational SDL acquisition creates largest provider of Language Services and Language Technology in the world A robust first half performance and a good start to the second half RWS Holdings plc ("RWS", "the Group"), the world's leading provider of technology-enabled language, content management and intellectual property services, today announces its half year results for the six months ended 31 March 2021 ("the first half"). Financial overview Revenue H1 2021 H1 2020 Change £326.4m £169.7m 92% Incl. revenue from acquisitions £155.9m Adjusted profit before tax1 £50.5m £33.1m 53% Incl. profit from acquisitions £12.1m Reported profit before tax £24.0m £25.8m -7% Adjusted earnings per share1 10.5p 9.4p 12% Basic earnings per share 4.2p 7.3p -42% Interim dividend 2.00p 1.75p 14% Net cash/(debt) £11.8m (£34.5m) £46.3m H1 2021 highlights Good first half performance despite FX headwinds, with Adjusted profit before tax ahead of the Board's expectations

o 3% underlying revenue growth on an organic constant currency basis

3% underlying revenue growth on an organic constant currency basis Acquisition of SDL Plc on 4 November 2020 provides the Group with industry leading technology and makes RWS the largest provider of Language Services and Language Technology in the world

SDL integration progressing well with total cost synergies of at least £33m now identified, significantly ahead of the £15m originally stated

Strong performance from former RWS Life Science and Moravia divisions while IP Services' performance has improved significantly since FY20

Former SDL divisions trading in line with the Board's expectations with a strong performance from the former content technology division

Net cash of £11.8m at 31 March 2021 has substantially improved from the net debt position of £34.5m at 31 March 2020. Strong balance sheet with cash of £62.2m (H1 2020: £28.3m).

The Board's confidence in the Group's prospects is reflected in its decision to increase the interim dividend to 2.00p, (H1 2020: 1.75p). 1 RWS uses adjusted results as key performance indicators as the Directors believe that these provide a more consistent measure of operating performance by adjusting for acquisition related charges and significant one-off or non-cash items. Adjusted profit before tax is stated before amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition costs, share-based payment expenses, net gain/loss on debt modification and exceptional items. Adjusted earnings per share adjusts for amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisitions costs, share option costs, net gain/loss on debt modification and exceptional items, net of any associated tax effects. Current trading and outlook Trading performance since the H1 period end has been good, in line with the Board's expectations for the full year.

Recent foreign exchange rates, particularly the relative weakness of the USD compared to GBP, has continued to create currency headwinds, which have strengthened since 31 March 2021. However, we are seeing recovery in our markets, particularly in the USA, which gives us confidence in our delivering good progress in the second half of the year.

The integration of SDL with RWS continues to proceed to internal timetable and the value of identified synergies has increased to £33m. Board changes We have announced separately today that Richard Thompson has decided to step down from his role as CEO of RWS and will be succeeded by Ian El-Mokadem. Andrew Brode, Chairman of RWS, commented: ""It has been a transformational six months for the Group, with the acquisition of SDL positioning us as the global leader in language services and technology. Against the backdrop of a global pandemic, the integration has progressed rapidly, and to schedule, with a strong management team in place to complete the integration plans. "Alongside the successful acquisition RWS has delivered a good performance in the first half of the year despite headwinds including currency movements and the impact of Covid-19, which held back demand from certain customers. "The second half has started well, with a recovery in our core markets, particularly in the USA where our former Life Science business continues to show strong growth, leaving the Group well placed to deliver in line with our expectations for the full year. "I would like to thank Richard for his significant contribution over the last nine years, during which time he has helped to grow RWS from a £240m market capitalisation in 2012 to over £2.5bn today, and to welcome Ian, who brings a wealth of experience growing substantial people and services businesses globally, both organically and through acquisitions. "I look forward to working with Ian and our strong leadership team to continue to drive profitable growth, drawing on the benefits of the SDL acquisition. With our leading global position and expanded capabilities, scale and reach in our large, growing and fragmented markets, we are confident about the Group's future prospects. For further information, please contact: RWS Holdings plc Andrew Brode, Chairman Richard Thompson, Chief Executive Officer Des Glass, Chief Financial Officer 01753 480796 MHP (Financial PR Advisor) rws@mhpc.com Katie Hunt / Simon Hockridge 0203 128 8100 07884 494 112 Numis (Nomad & Joint Broker) Stuart Skinner / Kevin Cruickshank / Will Baunton 0207 260 1000 Berenberg (Joint Broker) Ben Wright / Toby Flaux / Alix Mecklenburg-Solodkoff 0203 207 7800 About RWS RWS Holdings plc is the world's leading provider of technology-enabled language, content management and intellectual property services. We help our customers to connect with and bring new ideas to people globally, by communicating business critical content at scale and enabling the protection and realization of their innovations. Our vision is to help organizations interact effectively with people anywhere in the world, by solving their language, content and market access challenges through our collective global intelligence, deep expertise and smart technology. Customers include 90 of the globe's top 100 brands, the top 10 pharmaceutical companies and approximately half of the top 20 patent filers worldwide. Our client base spans Europe, Asia Pacific, and North and South America across the technology, pharmaceutical, medical, legal, chemical, automotive, government, and telecommunications sectors, which we serve from offices across five continents. Founded in 1958, RWS is headquartered in the UK and publicly listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L). Forward-looking statements This announcement contains certain statements that are forward-looking. These include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations and those of our officers, Directors and employees concerning, amongst other things, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the business we operate. By their nature, these statements involve uncertainty since future events and circumstances can cause results and developments to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements reflect knowledge and information available at the date of preparation of this document and, unless otherwise required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review these forward-looking statements. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. The Company and its Directors accept no liability to third parties in respect of this document save as would arise under English law. RWS Holdings plc Results for the Six Months ended 31 March 2021 Chairman's Statement In a transformational period for the Group, during which we completed the acquisition of SDL, I am pleased to report that RWS has delivered a good performance despite a challenging set of comparatives and foreign exchange related headwinds. Business overview RWS is the world's leading language services and technology group, focusing on key market segments where the quality of its services and technology is of critical importance to its clients. The Group has a blue-chip multinational client base spanning Europe, Asia Pacific and North and South America that is particularly active in the technology, pharmaceutical, medical, legal, chemical, automotive, government and telecoms industries. Following the acquisition of SDL, which completed on 4 November 2020, the Group now has four operating divisions: RWS Language Services is the combination of the fRWS Moravia business and the fSDL Commercial and Enterprise ("CE") business. This division focuses on the language service and language technology needs of many of the world's leading companies and enjoys long-term relationships with some of the largest publicly traded companies in the world, particularly in the technology sector. Its services address our clients' large, complex and time-critical localization requirements, including adapting content, software, websites and applications for local markets.

is the combination of the fRWS Moravia business and the fSDL Commercial and Enterprise ("CE") business. This division focuses on the language service and language technology needs of many of the world's leading companies and enjoys long-term relationships with some of the largest publicly traded companies in the world, particularly in the technology sector. Its services address our clients' large, complex and time-critical localization requirements, including adapting content, software, websites and applications for local markets. RWS IP Services is the world's premier supplier of patent translations, filing solutions and IP search, retrieval and monitoring services. The division includes PatBase, the world's largest patent research database, AOP Connect™, with its crowd of over 40,000 researchers, and international web-based patent filing platform, inovia. Uniquely, this division employs over 250 full-time, highly qualified translators and over 20 full-time patent information searchers.

is the world's premier supplier of patent translations, filing solutions and IP search, retrieval and monitoring services. The division includes PatBase, the world's largest patent research database, AOP Connect™, with its crowd of over 40,000 researchers, and international web-based patent filing platform, inovia. Uniquely, this division employs over 250 full-time, highly qualified translators and over 20 full-time patent information searchers. RWS Regulated Industries is the combination of the former RWS ("fRWS") Life Sciences business and the former SDL ("fSDL") Regulated Industries business. This division focuses on the language service needs of the following markets

is the combination of the former RWS ("fRWS") Life Sciences business and the former SDL ("fSDL") Regulated Industries business. This division focuses on the language service needs of the following markets Life sciences market- providing technical translations and linguistic validation to large pharmaceuticals and clinical research organizations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Legal sector & Financial services market- providing technical translations via a secure translation platform utilising the latest neural machine translation and linguistic AI.

RWS Language and Content Technology is the combination of fSDL's Language Technology and Content Technology businesses.

is the combination of fSDL's Language Technology and Content Technology businesses. The Language Technology business comprises three parts:

Machine Translation - selling fSDL's and fRWS's Iconic machine translation services to enterprise customers. Translation Productivity - selling technology that enables translators to improve the efficiency of their translation process. Translation Management Systems - tools that allow enterprises to manage their end-to-end translation and localization requirements.

The Content Technology business also comprises three distinct parts:

Tridion Docs - provides highly structured management software that allows our customers to manage

their complex and high value content in a structured, cost-efficient and easily accessible manner. Tridion Sites - provides web content management capabilities, connecting people, processes, and information across teams, brands, and markets to deliver impactful online experiences globally. Contenta - allows our customers to deliver the most accurate and up-to-date technical content possible. Our publishing suite for S1000D is an industry-proven publishing solution for technical content. Our strategy Our strategy is to focus on utilising our core strengths of language and technology expertise, combined with unparalleled global reach, to provide an increasing range of language and technology services to existing and new clients. This organic growth strategy is supplemented by selective acquisitions, providing these are either complementary to our existing business or add additional services or geographical coverage, to support our customers' global aspirations and enhance shareholder value. Organic growth is driven by: the growing demand for language services and technology, underpinned by globalization and international trade

the increase in the worldwide patent filing activities of existing and potential multinational clients

the development of new drugs and vaccines by the pharmaceutical industry

the growth in digital content generated internationally and requiring quality localization

increasing regulatory requirements that demand high standards across all areas of our business

the Group's use of technology that enables RWS to provide customers with a world leading augmented translation service incorporating the latest IT developments for the language services sector

our customers' demands for highly data secure production processes

the outsourcing by corporates, clinical research organizations, law firms and attorneys of all or part of their foreign patent search, filing, translation, localization and linguistic validation processes

the Group's ability to attract new clients by virtue of its market-leading position and reputation in an otherwise fragmented industry

market-leading position and reputation in an otherwise fragmented industry the Group's ability to expand in new and growing geographies

an increase in cross divisional and joint selling of the Group's suite of services Whilst the primary focus is on organic growth, cross-selling and driving cost saving efficiencies across the Group, we continue to review selective potential acquisitions that would further accelerate growth. We seek businesses capable of delivering above industry average levels of profitability, or highly complementary businesses capable of reinforcing the Group's leading position in language services and language or content technology. Once acquired RWS would utilise its experience to drive through operational improvements and synergies in the acquired business, which would be reflected in improved margin growth. Half year results Despite the recent foreign exchange headwinds, the Group almost doubled revenues to £326.4m compared to £169.7m in the comparative period. This figure incorporates recent acquisitions, namely the H1 revenue of Iconic Translation Machines Ltd ("Iconic") and Webdunia.com (India) Private Limited ("Webdunia") (combined revenue £4.4m), which were acquired in July 2020 and five months' trading of SDL (£151.5m revenue). Excluding acquisitions and on a constant currency basis, the Group delivered 3% growth in underlying revenues. The Group achieved an Adjusted PBT of £50.5m in the first half, compared with £33.1m in the prior year, which was ahead of the Board's expectations. Adjusted profit before tax, amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition costs, share-based payment expenses, net gain/loss on debt modification and exceptional items increased by 53% to £50.5m (H1 2020: £33.1m). On the same basis, adjusted earnings per share increased by 12% to 10.5p (H1 2020: 9.4p). Taxation The Group's exposure to underlying US tax rates has increased with the acquisition of SDL and the adjusted effective tax rate² has increased to 23.4% from 22.4%. 2 The Adjusted effective tax rate is defined as amortisation on acquired intangible assets, exceptional items and exceptional tax items, divided by adjusted profit before tax. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer RWS Holdings plc published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 07:40:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about RWS HOLDINGS PLC 03:43a RWS : 2021 half year results presentation (PDF) PU 03:41a RWS : 2021 half year results statement (PDF) PU 02:46a RWS : Names Successor As CEO Plans Exit MT 02:45a RWS : Lifts Interim Dividend As Fiscal H1 Profit Falls MT 02:08a RWS : Earnings Flash (RWS.L) RWS HOLDINGS Posts Fiscal H1 EPS GBX4.20 MT 02:08a RWS : Earnings Flash (RWS.L) RWS HOLDINGS Posts Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP326.4M MT 05/26 LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES : Trading in Line with 2021 Expectations, Chairman Says MT 05/10 RWS : Almost three-quarters of medical device companies ready to meet the Europ.. PU 04/23 RWS : 2021 Investor presentation (PDF) PU 04/22 RWS : Expects Higher Fiscal H1 PreTax Profit As Revenue Almost Doubles MT