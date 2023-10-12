RXO (NYSE: RXO), a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions, announced the expansion of its Flex Fleet program, a nationwide drop-trailer solution.

The RXO Flex Fleet program allows customers to load and unload on their own schedule. Drivers drop the trailer at a designated location, providing shippers with freight management on their own terms. The capacity also enables shippers to manage seasonal fluctuations or staffing challenges, reducing detention or layover costs.

“Flex Fleet gives shippers the ability to plan based on their volume and to efficiently utilize their limited warehouse space,” said Lou Amo, president of RXO’s brokerage business. “RXO’s Flex Fleet program already helps customers in the manufacturing, retail and automotive industries grow their businesses. This expansion will enable us to bring this service to even more customers across a broader range of industries.”

RXO’s Flex Fleet program leverages the company’s proprietary technology, including the RXO Connect™ platform. All of RXO’s drop trailers are equipped with GPS tracking devices and other sensors that provide real-time updates to customers that can help improve supply chain efficiency.

Flex Fleet also provides benefits for carriers, including minimized wait times for loading. Carriers can also avoid trailer maintenance costs by participating in RXO’s Flex Fleet program.

To learn more about RXO and the Flex Fleet program, visit www.rxo.com/truckload/flex-fleet.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions including managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO’s proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with over 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

