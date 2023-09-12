The dedicated transportation business of RXO (NYSE: RXO), a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions, was recognized as a 2023 SmartWay High Performer by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the Truck Carrier Carbon Metrics category.

EPA’s SmartWay program focuses on producing more efficient and sustainable supply chain transportation solutions. RXO was recognized for achieving efficiency and/or air quality performance within the top-ranked performance range.

“It is an honor to be recognized by EPA as a SmartWay High performer,” said Paul Boothe, president of last mile and dedicated transportation at RXO. “We are committed to serving our customers and helping to advance supply chain sustainability. SmartWay makes this more effective through measuring, benchmarking and improving transportation efficiency.”

According to SmartWay, fewer than 10 percent of all SmartWay carriers operate fleets that are efficient enough to earn placement for reduced carbon emissions. As carbon is a leading indicator of fuel use, SmartWay High Performers consume less fuel for every mile traveled and every ton of freight moved.

