RXO (NYSE: RXO), a leading provider of asset-light transportation, announced today it has expanded its Responsible Care® certification from the American Chemistry Council (ACC) to include brokerage operations at its Charlotte, North Carolina, headquarters. The company also announced it has maintained its certification for its Naperville, Illinois, managed transportation office. The certification demonstrates RXO’s unwavering commitment to transporting chemical goods safely and responsibly.

RXO has held a certification for more than 13 years. Companies certified under the ACC’s Responsible Care program meet high standards for environmental, health, safety and security (EHS&S) performance. The voluntary certification program, celebrating its 35th year in the U.S., recognizes industry leaders focused on safety, transparency and sustainability in the chemical and bulk goods industry. Certification requires adherence to Responsible Care guiding principles, with assessments and audits ensuring compliance.

“RXO has held the Responsible Care certification for more than a decade in our managed transportation business, and we’re proud to expand this certification for our brokerage customers,” said Drew Wilkerson, chief executive officer at RXO. “We’re honored to provide freight transportation services to many top shippers of chemical and bulk goods who trust RXO to follow the strict criteria of the Responsible Care program.”

RXO offers customers a diverse range of bulk transport solutions including tank trucks for hazmat and non-hazmat chemicals, hoppers for lubricants and oils, end dumps for liquid and dry food-grade materials, and ISO containers for plastic pellets.

For more information on RXO’s services, visit https://rxo.com.

