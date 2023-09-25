Service members from across North Carolina participated in the event at Bank of America Stadium on Friday

RXO (NYSE: RXO), a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions, presented the Oorah Hooah Classic 7-on-7 Football Tournament with the Carolina Panthers on Friday at Bank of America Stadium. The day featured 7-on-7 style football games between active-duty service members from the Army and Marines. More than 50 active-duty service members stationed at Fort Liberty and Camp Lejeune competed on four teams in three games of pool play plus a single elimination tournament to crown the champion.

Oorah Hooah 7-on-7 Football Classic presented by RXO (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re thrilled to be able to partner with the Carolina Panthers for this amazing event and to showcase this great day of flag football between our service members,” said Dennis McCaffrey, senior vice president of enterprise sales at RXO. “We are extremely proud of the military at RXO, and our veteran employees are some of our most successful leaders. The values and grit that the military instills matches RXO’s values, and we are dedicated to supporting the military community by providing meaningful hiring opportunities for veterans. As a veteran myself, it’s an honor to be able to give back to those who serve.”

The teams were coached by Panthers legends, including Jason Baker, Colin Cole, Ricky Proehl and Mark Rodenhauser. The former NFL players provided coaching throughout the day as well as conducted a question-and-answer session with game attendees.

“The Carolina Panthers are pleased to partner with RXO and USO of North Carolina to provide this memorable experience for our region’s military personnel and the opportunity to express our gratitude for their service and commitment to our country,” said Panthers Director of Community Relations Riley Fields.

Local leadership from the USO of North Carolina were onsite to accept a $10,000 donation from RXO in support of the organization’s mission to serve active-duty service members and their families. RXO also hosted several veteran employees and customers at the event.

RXO is the official supply chain and logistics partner of the Panthers. For more information, visit www.rxo.com.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions including managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO’s proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with over 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About the Carolina Panthers

Founded by David A. Tepper, Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) includes the NFL's Carolina The Carolina Panthers became the 29th National Football League franchise on October 26, 1993. The Panthers began play in the 1995 season, winning an expansion-team-record seven games. In 28 seasons, Carolina has won six division titles, including three consecutive NFC South division titles from 2013-15. The Panthers have played in 17 playoff games, winning two NFC Championships and appearing in Super Bowl XXXVIII and Super Bowl 50. David A. Tepper, the founder and president of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, L.P. and a well-known philanthropist, is the owner of the Carolina Panthers. Truly representing both Carolinas, the Panthers play their home games at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., just miles from the North Carolina-South Carolina border. Serving the two-state region is a priority for the team. The Panthers work with over 3,800 community partners, non-profit agencies and schools in the Carolinas each year and are committed to positively impacting the region by providing philanthropic funding, resources and opportunities throughout the Carolinas.

