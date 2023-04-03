RXO Schedules First Quarter Earnings and Investor Conference Call for May 3, 2023

RXO (NYSE: RXO) will issue its first quarter financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The company’s results will be made available on www.rxo.com. The company will also hold a conference call at 8 a.m. EDT.

Conference Call Access Information

Live webcast online at: http://investors.rxo.com

Call toll-free from U.S./Canada: 1-888-886-7786

International callers: +1-416-764-8658

Conference ID: 83931505

A replay of the conference call will be available through May 24, 2023 by calling toll-free (from U.S./Canada) 1-877-674-7070; international callers dial +1-416-764-8692. Use the passcode 931505#. Additionally, the call will be archived on http://investors.rxo.com.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions including managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO’s proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with over 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005170/en/