    RXO   US74982T1034

RXO, INC.

(RXO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-31 pm EDT
19.64 USD   +1.71%
08:31aRXO Schedules First Quarter Earnings and Investor Conference Call for May 3, 2023
BU
03/29RXO Celebrates Grand Opening of Laredo Cross-Border Facility
BU
03/23RXO's Truck Driver App Surpasses One Million Downloads
BU
RXO Schedules First Quarter Earnings and Investor Conference Call for May 3, 2023

04/03/2023 | 08:31am EDT
RXO (NYSE: RXO) will issue its first quarter financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The company’s results will be made available on www.rxo.com. The company will also hold a conference call at 8 a.m. EDT.

Conference Call Access Information
Live webcast online at: http://investors.rxo.com
Call toll-free from U.S./Canada: 1-888-886-7786
International callers: +1-416-764-8658
Conference ID: 83931505

A replay of the conference call will be available through May 24, 2023 by calling toll-free (from U.S./Canada) 1-877-674-7070; international callers dial +1-416-764-8692. Use the passcode 931505#. Additionally, the call will be archived on http://investors.rxo.com.

About RXO

RXO (NYSE: RXO) is a leading provider of asset-light transportation solutions. RXO offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions including managed transportation, freight forwarding and last mile delivery. The company combines massive capacity and cutting-edge technology to move freight efficiently through supply chains. RXO’s proprietary technology connects approximately 10,000 customers with over 100,000 independent carriers across North America. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. Visit RXO.com for more information and connect with RXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on RXO, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 407 M - -
Net income 2023 73,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 325 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 290 M 2 290 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 6 248
Free-Float 99,7%
Technical analysis trends RXO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 19,64 $
Average target price 22,09 $
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Wilkerson Chief Executive Officer & Director
James E. Harris Chief Financial Officer
Bradley S. Jacobs Non-Executive Chairman
Yoav Amiel Chief Information Officer
Michelle S. Nettles Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RXO, INC.14.19%2 290
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.20.11%37 501
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.0.63%18 208
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.18.92%10 333
SAIA, INC.29.76%7 199
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.10.04%6 457
