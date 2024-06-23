June 23 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service, the world' biggest parcel delivery firm, on Sunday said it would sell its Coyote Logistics business unit to RXO for &1.025 billion. (Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Berkrot)
RXO, Inc.
Equities
RXO
US74982T1034
Ground Freight & Logistics
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|20.21 USD
|+0.05%
|+0.75%
|-13.11%
|08:08pm
|RE
|Jun. 14
|RXO, Inc. Names Troy Cooper to Board of Directors
|CI
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|136.6 USD
|-0.20%
|+0.70%
|117B
|20.21 USD
|+0.05%
|+0.75%
|2.38B
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-13.11%
|2.38B
|-13.70%
|38B
|-21.81%
|16.12B
|+5.11%
|12.21B
|+4.10%
|11.55B
|-5.99%
|6.51B
|+1.40%
|1.52B
|-16.02%
|1.43B
|+14.74%
|1.4B
|+243.77%
|1.27B
