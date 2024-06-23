RXO, Inc. is a provider of asset-light transportation solutions. The Company offers tech-enabled truck brokerage services together with complementary solutions, including managed transportation, freight forwarding and last-mile delivery. It combines capacity and technology to move freight through supply chains across North America. Its self-learning RXO Connect digital brokerage platform encompasses Freight Optimizer, as well as its mobile app, application programming interface (API) integrations, self-service dashboards and real-time functionality for transacting and tracking freight shipments. Its managed transportation service provides asset-light solutions for shippers who outsource their freight transportation. Its control tower solution leverages the expertise of a dedicated team focused on continuous improvement, and digital, door-to-door visibility into order status and freight in transit. Its last mile offering is an asset-light service that facilitates consumer deliveries.

