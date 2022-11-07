RxSight : Corporate Presentation

Advanced search
    RXST   US78349D1072

RXSIGHT, INC.

(RXST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-07 pm EST
12.62 USD   +7.86%
Investor Presentation

November 2022

1

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements, which are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," believes," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," " projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "forecast," "budget," and variations of such words or similar expressions. Statements of past performance, efforts or results, about which inferences or assumptions may be made, can also be forward-looking statements and are not indicative of future performance or results. Forward-looking statements are neither forecasts, promises nor guarantees, and are based on the current beliefs of the RxSight, Inc. ("RxSight," "we" or "us") management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to RxSight. Such statements reflect the current views of RxSight with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, including business, regulatory, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties, contingencies and assumptions about RxSight, including, without limitation, (i) projections regarding the future volume of cataract surgical procedures and related revenue and the role of premium IOLs therein, (ii) estimates of RxSight's addressable market opportunity and related growth, in the U.S. and globally, (iii) the efficacy of RxSight's mechanisms and procedures, (iv) the performance of other premium and conventional IOLs compared to RxSight's, (v) the number of patients eligible for LAL procedures,

  1. revenues associated with LAL procedures and the premium IOL market, (vii) statements regarding our future financial or business performance, (viii) the timing and success of our development and commercialization of our products, (ix) the continued acceptance of our products in the marketplace and (x) the impact of COVID-19, including currently known and unknown variants, on the premium IOL market, RxSight's business and the demand for our products.

This presentation contains estimates, projections and other information concerning our business, our industry and the markets for our products, including data regarding the estimated size of such markets and the incidence of certain medical conditions. We obtained the industry, market and similar data set forth in this prospectus from our internal estimates and research and from academic and industry research, publications, surveys and studies conducted by third parties, including governmental agencies. In some cases, we do not expressly refer to the sources from which this data is derived. Information that is based on estimates, forecasts, projections, market research or similar methodologies is subject to risks, uncertainties and actual events or circumstances may differ materially from events and circumstances that are assumed in this information.

More details about these and other risks that may impact RxSight's business are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item 1A of RxSight's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 8, 2022, and in subsequent filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. RxSight cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date hereof. RxSight does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this presentation, except to the extent required by law.

---

Who we are

We believe every cataract patient deserves the highest quality vision

Customized, LASIK-level precision without compromises

Better medicine, better business value proposition

Well-positioned in high-growth,private-pay market

Expert team building efficient razor-razorblade growth engine

The first and only adjustable intraocular lens

Our proprietary Light Adjustable Lens is unlike any other premium IOL on the market today.

C U S T O M I Z A T I O N

Our Light Adjustable Lens system allows surgeons to precisely adjust each patient's refractive correction to meet their individual lifestyle needs.

N O C O M P R O M I S E

Our technology provides patients superior, LASIK-level precision without the compromises often associated with other premium IOLs.

E X C E L L E N T , R E L I A B L E O U T C O M E S

With our proprietary system, surgeons can reliably achieve excellent refractive outcomes and high patient satisfaction across a wide range of vision preferences, while also growing practice revenue.

---

The basics

Half of those 60 and over have cataract1

Understanding cataract surgery

80% of the time both eyes are affected1

Most common global surgical procedure2

Cataractous Natural Lens

Natural Lens Removal

Replacement with intraocular lens (IOL)

IOL

  1. Hashemi, H., et al. (2020). Global and regional prevalence of age-related cataract: a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis. Eye. doi:10.1038/s41433-020-0806-3
  2. Market Scope 2020 IOL Report, May 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RxSight Inc. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 21:45:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
