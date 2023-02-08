Advanced search
RxSight : Corporate Presentation

02/08/2023
Investor Presentation

February 2023

1

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements, which are usually identified by the use of words such as "anticipates," believes," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," " projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "forecast," "budget," and variations of such words or similar expressions. Statements of past performance, efforts or results, about which inferences or assumptions may be made, can also be forward-looking statements and are not indicative of future performance or results. Forward-looking statements are neither forecasts, promises nor guarantees, and are based on the current beliefs of the RxSight, Inc. ("RxSight," "we" or "us") management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to RxSight. Such statements reflect the current views of RxSight with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, including business, regulatory, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties, contingencies and assumptions about RxSight, including, without limitation, (i) projections regarding the future volume of cataract surgical procedures and related revenue and the role of premium IOLs therein, (ii) estimates of RxSight's addressable market opportunity and related growth, in the U.S. and globally, (iii) the efficacy of RxSight's mechanisms and procedures, (iv) the performance of other premium and conventional IOLs compared to RxSight's,

  1. the number of patients eligible for LAL procedures, (vi) revenues associated with LAL procedures and the premium IOL market, (vii) statements regarding our future financial or business performance, (viii) the timing and success of our development and commercialization of our products, (ix) the continued acceptance of our products in the marketplace and (x) the impact of COVID-19, including currently known and unknown variants, on the premium IOL market, RxSight's business and the demand for our products.

This presentation contains estimates, projections and other information concerning our business, our industry and the markets for our products, including data regarding the estimated size of such markets and the incidence of certain medical conditions. We obtained the industry, market and similar data set forth in this presentation from our internal estimates and research and from academic and industry research, publications, surveys and studies conducted by third parties, including governmental agencies. In some cases, we do not expressly refer to the sources from which this data is derived. Information that is based on estimates, forecasts, projections, market research or similar methodologies is subject to risks, uncertainties and actual events or circumstances may differ materially from events and circumstances that are assumed in this information.

More details about these and other risks that may impact RxSight's business are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item 1A of RxSight's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 7, 2022, and in subsequent filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. RxSight cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date hereof. RxSight does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this presentation, except to the extent required by law.

---

Our Mission

Grow Premium Cataract Surgery

Using a Better Medicine, Better Business strategy that has built successful high-marginpremium-pay businesses in Ophthalmology over past 20 years

RxSight's first-in-class light adjustable lens (LAL) consistently delivers unparalleled visual results

Growth of LAL premium pay procedures is aligned with economic success of doctors and practices

A typical vision journey

LAL demographic

10s

40s

50s

80s

C O N D I T I O N S L I N K E D T O T H E C O R N E A

C O N D I T I O N S L I N K E D T O T H E L E N S

M Y O P I A , H Y P E R O P I A , A S T I G M A T I S M

P R E S B Y O P I A , C A T A R A C T S

In the first half of life, conditions linked to the cornea are of greater impact to visual acuity. These issues typically addressed with glasses and contact lenses. Surgical procedures, most commonly LASIK, can reduce a person's dependance on glasses or contact lenses.

Around age 50 the loss of lens flexibility and transparency becomes noticeable, particularly the ability to see at near without glasses or contact lenses. As the eye's natural lens becomes more cloudy, surgical removal and replacement of the lens becomes necessary.

---

The basics

Cataract removal is one of the most common surgeries performed globally1

Cataractous Natural Lens

Natural Lens Removal

50% of those 60 and over have cataract2

80% of the time both eyes are affected2

Nearly 100% involve placement of intraocular lens (IOL)

Replacement with intraocular lens (IOL)

IOL

  1. Medical Device News Magazine, June 30, 2021.
  2. Hashemi, H., et al. (2020). Global and regional prevalence of age-related cataract: a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis. Eye. doi:10.1038/s41433-020-0806-3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

RxSight Inc. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 13:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
