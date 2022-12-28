Advanced search
    RXST   US78349D1072

RXSIGHT, INC.

(RXST)
12-28-2022
11.74 USD   +3.80%
04:05pRxSight, Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
AQ
12/13North American Morning Briefing: Crucial -3-
DJ
12/12Rxsight, Inc. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
RxSight, Inc. to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/28/2022 | 04:06pm EST
ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: RXST) RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

RxSight’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation at: https://investors.rxsight.com/.

About RxSight, Inc.
RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Company Contact:
Shelley B. Thunen
Chief Financial Officer
sthunen@rxsight.com

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@rxsight.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 47,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -70,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 314 M 314 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,91x
EV / Sales 2023 3,71x
Nbr of Employees 221
Free-Float 78,4%
Managers and Directors
Ronald M. Kurtz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shelley B. Thunen Chief Financial Officer
J. Andrew Corley Chairman
Christian A. Sandstedt Director-Optics, Research & Development
Matt Haller Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RXSIGHT, INC.0.53%314
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-23.13%189 300
MEDTRONIC PLC-25.08%103 275
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.54%72 574
DEXCOM, INC.-16.98%42 442
AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION27.17%34 151