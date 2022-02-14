Ryan Specialty : Irwin Siegel Agency Adds to Executive Management Team



February 14, 2022 | ROCK HILL, NY - Irwin Siegel Agency ("ISA") is pleased to announce two additions to their executive management team. ISA is a Ryan Specialty Group managing general underwriter focused on the human and social service industry. Jennifer Johnston has joined the company as Vice President of Underwriting in ISA's newly formed E&S Division, and Karen Skiba comes onboard as Assistant Vice President of Claims.

Jennifer has joined Irwin Siegel Agency to lead the development and growth of ISA's new Excess & Surplus Lines Program, focusing on underserved and loss sensitive Human Service Organizations. As a career insurance executive, Jennifer's extensive background in this industry segment makes her the ideal addition to the organization.

Karen has joined the claims team to facilitate the continued growth of the division. With over 20 years of experience, Karen brings a wealth expertise and understanding of claims management in the human and social services industry. Karen will be responsible for the daily operations of the claims division, TPA management, and claims benchmarking and analytics.

Howard Siegel, CEO of Irwin Siegel Agency, commented, "I am very excited to have Jen join our executive team to build our new Excess & Surplus lines Social Service Program. Her deep experience and proven leadership skills are the right blend to lead us in this new initiative. I have worked with Karen over the past ten years handling various strategic claims objectives, and she has proven herself again and again. I am equally thrilled to have Karen join the team and add her expertise to our many programs."

About Irwin Siegel Agency

Irwin Siegel Agency ("ISA") is a series of RSG Underwriting Managers, LLC and the premier Program Administrator of insurance products and risk management solutions for human and social service organizations. Specialties include developmental disability organizations, addiction treatment and Behavioral / Mental Healthcare, Social Service Providers, Youth Programs, and more. As a Program Administrator, ISA collaborates with select insurance carriers through formal partnerships and then offers a wide range of solutions for agents, brokers, and insured organizations.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty Group is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty Group provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Our mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. ryansg.com (NYSE: RYAN)