Ryan Specialty : Power.Energy.Risk (PERse) Expands Capacity and Solidifies Renewals



MARCH 9, 2020 | NEWPORT BEACH, CA - Power.Energy.Risk ("PERse"), a Ryan Specialty Group managing general underwriter focused on renewable energy, is pleased to announce they have expanded their overall capacity offering and renewed important market relationships for an 11th year. PERse can write limits of up to $400 million per project with an extensive group of highly regarded carriers.

PERse was founded by Ryan Specialty in 2011 and provides property and casualty cover for renewable energy and power production facilities. The managing general underwriter can write all renewable energy industries, with a primary focus on wind, solar, and battery storage. Deepening their underwriting expertise, PERse has a market leading engineering practice that analyzes each risk as a part of their underwriting process. PERse underwrites risks on a global basis.

Commenting on this expanded capacity, Michael J. Bernay, CEO of PERse, said, "We are very excited to have expanded our capacity and renewed our strong list of capital providers. These carriers join PERse in our commitment to support the growth of renewable energy on a global basis. We are very proud of the fact that such well-regarded markets provide us the authority to meet the insurance needs of our long-time brokers and their clients in this evolving space."

For more information, please contact:

Mike Bernay, CEO of PERse: 949.873.0324 or mbernay@powerenergyrisk.com

Pat Stumbras, President of PERse: 646.612.7810 or pstumbras@powerenergyrisk.com

About PERse

Power.Energy.Risk ("PERse") is a series of RSG Underwriting Managers, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Underwriting Managers, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. PERse is a Managing General Underwriter specializing in property and casualty insurance products for energy and power production facilities with a specialized focus on renewable energy. PERse can be accessed through retail and wholesale brokers in the renewable space as well as those with traditional energy or property/casualty backgrounds. PERse works directly with brokers and their clients (project developers, owners, utilities, equipment manufacturers, lenders, and their insurance advisors) and insurance carriers to meet the challenges of the complex exposures faced by new and rapidly evolving technologies. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Insurance Services, LLC (License #0E50879). ©2022 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC For more information on PERse, please visit powerenergyrisk.com.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty Group is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Our mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. ryansg.com (NYSE: RYAN)