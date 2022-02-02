Log in
    RYAN   US78351F1075

RYAN SPECIALTY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(RYAN)
  Report
Ryan Specialty : TRU Secures $100 Million of Wood Frame Builder's Risk Capacity

02/02/2022 | 01:59pm EST
February 2, 2022 | Austin, TX - Technical Risk Underwriters (TRU), a Ryan Specialty Group managing general underwriter focused on construction, is pleased to announce that it has secured $100 million of wood frame builder's risk capacity, effective January 1, 2022. This newly secured wood frame capacity is offered in addition to TRU's $150 million of construction builder's risk capacity and $100 million of critical flood, earthquake and / or named windstorm capacity.

TRU has secured this new wood frame capacity, which is an exceptional offering, in part thanks to its experienced underwriting team and innovative loss control methods. These loss control methods include utilizing thermal technology solutions to reduce risk of fire (led by fire protection engineer Joseph Amodeo), implementing waterflow detection systems to reduce water damage losses (led by John Jeng, formally with Kimberly Clark and Taiwan Semiconductors) and designing new security solutions for construction projects (led by former navy seal Brandon Cruz).

TRU CEO Katie Davies commented, "We are thrilled to have secured this new wood frame capacity, which will help fill a growing need in the industry. We are so proud of our team and the work they do every day, and we are excited to continue innovating in this sector."

Chris Burns, President of TRU, added, "This groundbreaking achievement is a testament to the skills of our veteran underwriters and forward-thinking loss control team, which has allowed us to further solidify our leadership position in this very challenging class of business."

For more information, please contact:

Katie Davies, CEO, Technical Risk Underwriters at katie.davies@ryansg.com or (312) 637-8289.
Chris Burns, President, Technical Risk Underwriters at cburns@truins.com or (512) 565-3326.

About Technical Risk Underwriters

Technical Risk Underwriters (TRU) is a specialty underwriter of first-party insurance for Course of Construction (COC) risks. TRU consists of professional engineers and construction specialists with the skill, knowledge and experience to advise on complex exposures. Brokers rely on TRU to provide market-leading service and expertise for aligning policy coverage and customized loss-control programs with each client's unique exposures. Learn more at truins.com.

Technical Risk Underwriters is a series of RSG Underwriting Managers, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Underwriting Managers, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC (RSG). Technical Risk Underwriters works directly with brokers, agents and insurance carriers, and as such does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Insurance Services, LLC (License #0E50879). ©2022 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC (NYSE: RYAN) ryansg.com

Disclaimer

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2022 18:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 433 M - -
Net income 2021 46,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 155 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 182x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 103 M 4 103 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,67x
EV / Sales 2022 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 3 427
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Patrick G. Ryan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy W. Turner Director
Jeremiah R. Bickham Treasurer & Head-Corporate Development
Michael T. VanAcker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicholas D. Cortezi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYAN SPECIALTY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-7.48%4 103
AON PLC-7.90%60 990
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-7.56%32 696
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-0.58%29 421
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-5.14%18 834
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED-9.71%3 284