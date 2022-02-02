Ryan Specialty : TRU Secures $100 Million of Wood Frame Builder's Risk Capacity



February 2, 2022 | Austin, TX - Technical Risk Underwriters (TRU), a Ryan Specialty Group managing general underwriter focused on construction, is pleased to announce that it has secured $100 million of wood frame builder's risk capacity, effective January 1, 2022. This newly secured wood frame capacity is offered in addition to TRU's $150 million of construction builder's risk capacity and $100 million of critical flood, earthquake and / or named windstorm capacity.

TRU has secured this new wood frame capacity, which is an exceptional offering, in part thanks to its experienced underwriting team and innovative loss control methods. These loss control methods include utilizing thermal technology solutions to reduce risk of fire (led by fire protection engineer Joseph Amodeo), implementing waterflow detection systems to reduce water damage losses (led by John Jeng, formally with Kimberly Clark and Taiwan Semiconductors) and designing new security solutions for construction projects (led by former navy seal Brandon Cruz).

TRU CEO Katie Davies commented, "We are thrilled to have secured this new wood frame capacity, which will help fill a growing need in the industry. We are so proud of our team and the work they do every day, and we are excited to continue innovating in this sector."

Chris Burns, President of TRU, added, "This groundbreaking achievement is a testament to the skills of our veteran underwriters and forward-thinking loss control team, which has allowed us to further solidify our leadership position in this very challenging class of business."

For more information, please contact:

Katie Davies, CEO, Technical Risk Underwriters at katie.davies@ryansg.com or (312) 637-8289.

Chris Burns, President, Technical Risk Underwriters at cburns@truins.com or (512) 565-3326.

About Technical Risk Underwriters

Technical Risk Underwriters (TRU) is a specialty underwriter of first-party insurance for Course of Construction (COC) risks. TRU consists of professional engineers and construction specialists with the skill, knowledge and experience to advise on complex exposures. Brokers rely on TRU to provide market-leading service and expertise for aligning policy coverage and customized loss-control programs with each client's unique exposures. Learn more at truins.com.

