  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYAN   US78351F1075

RYAN SPECIALTY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(RYAN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/27 04:00:01 pm EDT
38.30 USD   +3.37%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ryan Specialty To Change Name To Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. Effective June 6, 2022

05/27/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) today announced its plans to officially change its name to Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. effective June 6, 2022. The ticker symbol RYAN will remain the same.

Patrick G. Ryan, Founder, Chairman and CEO, commented, “The name is being changed to align with our firm’s refreshed brand that better describes us as a public company on a forward-looking basis.”

About Ryan Specialty

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN) is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Its mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Learn more at ryansg.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RYAN SPECIALTY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
04:16pRyan Specialty To Change Name To Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. Effective June 6, 2022
BU
05/19INSIDER SELL : Ryan Specialty Group Holdings
MT
05/13RYAN SPECIALTY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ..
AQ
05/13Wells Fargo Adjusts Ryan Specialty Group Holdings' Price Target to $36 from $38, Keeps ..
MT
05/12RYAN SPECIALTY : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/12Ryan Specialty Group Posts Higher Q1 Revenue; Raises 2022 Organic Revenue Guidance
MT
05/12Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. Raises Revenue Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
05/12Ryan Specialty Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
05/12Earnings Flash (RYAN) RYAN SPECIALTY GROUP HOLDINGS Posts Q1 EPS $0.24, vs. Street Est ..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on RYAN SPECIALTY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 720 M - -
Net income 2022 62,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 214 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 67,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 088 M 4 088 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,08x
EV / Sales 2023 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 3 632
Free-Float 36,4%
Chart RYAN SPECIALTY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYAN SPECIALTY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 37,05 $
Average target price 40,88 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick G. Ryan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy W. Turner Director
Jeremiah R. Bickham Treasurer & Head-Corporate Development
Michael T. VanAcker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Blackshear Senior VP, Chief Compliance & Privacy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYAN SPECIALTY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-8.18%4 088
AON PLC-9.26%57 926
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.-5.10%33 825
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-12.37%23 202
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-17.33%16 400
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-8.97%4 770