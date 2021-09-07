Log in
    RYAN   US78351F1075

RYAN SPECIALTY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

(RYAN)
  Report
Ryan Specialty : to Participate in the 2021 KBW Insurance Conference

09/07/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) (“Ryan Specialty”), a leading international specialty insurance organization, today announced that its President, Tim Turner, and Chief Financial Officer, Jeremiah Bickham, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2021 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (“KBW”) Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 2:50 PM Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be available via a link to the live webcast accessible through Ryan Specialty’s investor relations website at ir.ryansg.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Founded by Patrick G. Ryan in 2010, Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE: RYAN) is a rapidly growing service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty Group provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Our mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for our clients and insurance carriers. Learn more at ryansg.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 401 M - -
Net income 2021 1,21 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -903x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 786 M 3 786 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,62x
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 3 375
Free-Float 23,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 34,45 $
Average target price 34,25 $
Spread / Average Target -0,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick G. Ryan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy W. Turner President & Director
Jeremiah R. Bickham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael T. VanAcker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Nicholas D. Cortezi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYAN SPECIALTY GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%3 786
AON PLC36.68%65 789
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.16.59%30 080
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY7.14%29 489
BROWN & BROWN, INC.23.41%16 598
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED24.06%3 534