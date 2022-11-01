Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYAN   US78351F1075

RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.

(RYAN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
45.22 USD   +0.82%
06:00pRyan Specialty : Acquires Centurion Liability Insurance Services
PU
03:50pRyan Specialty : Announces Appointment of Catherine Gill to CEO and Mark Wood to Chairman of LifeScienceRisk
PU
10/06Ryan Specialty to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, November 10, 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ryan Specialty : Acquires Centurion Liability Insurance Services

11/01/2022 | 06:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


NOVEMBER 1, 2022 | CHICAGO, IL - Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN), a leading international specialty insurance firm, is pleased to announce that today it acquired certain assets of Centurion Liability Insurance Services, LLC ("Centurion"). Centurion is a professional lines wholesale insurance broker and has employees based in Florida and California. Prior to the acquisition, Centurion was partially owned by Insurance Office of America ("IOA").

Commenting on the purchase, Tim Turner, Chairman and CEO of RT Specialty and President of Ryan Specialty, said, "We are thrilled to add the Centurion professional liability experts to RT Specialty. Their expertise, drive for exceptionalism, and approach fit perfectly with the Ryan Specialty culture. We look forward to having these individuals as a part of the RT Specialty team."

Heath Ritenour, Chairman & CEO of IOA, added, "IOA has a long-standing relationship with Ryan Specialty, and we look forward to enhancing that relationship with the sale of Centurion. Further, we're excited for the Centurion team, who will benefit from joining Ryan Specialty's industry-leading professional liability team and independent business model. We believe independence is critical to the long-term success of the wholesale insurance brokerage industry. This deal is unambiguously advantageous for Centurion, its employees, and its clients."

Zulma Zak, President of Centurion, commented, "I am immensely proud of what the Centurion team has accomplished since our founding in 2007. It has been a pleasure to serve our many clients and friends and we look forward to continuing and strengthening these relationships as part of Ryan Specialty."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Media Contact:

Alice Phillips Topping
Chief Marketing & Communications Officer
Alice.Topping@ryansg.com
312-635-5976

About Ryan Specialty

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter with delegated authority from insurance carriers. Ryan Specialty's mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. ryanspecialty.com

Disclaimer

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 21:59:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.
06:00pRyan Specialty : Acquires Centurion Liability Insurance Services
PU
03:50pRyan Specialty : Announces Appointment of Catherine Gill to CEO and Mark Wood to Chairman ..
PU
10/06Ryan Specialty to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, November 1..
BU
10/03Ryan Specialty : Appoints New Senior Distribution Leadership Roles Within Ryan Specialty U..
PU
10/03JPMorgan Downgrades Ryan Specialty Group Holdings to Underweight From Neutral
MT
09/27Northwestern University : New $35 million fund will accelerate the impact on society of No..
AQ
09/20Ryan Specialty : Hires Enterprise Risk Management Executive, Waleed K. Husain, as Chief Ri..
PU
09/20Ryan Specialty Hires Enterprise Risk Management Executive, Waleed K. Husain, as Chief R..
CI
09/08Transcript : Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. Presents at KBW Insurance Conferen..
CI
09/01Ryan Specialty to Participate in the KBW Insurance Conference
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 758 M - -
Net income 2022 69,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 060 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 70,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 052 M 5 052 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,48x
EV / Sales 2023 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 3 690
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 45,22 $
Average target price 47,86 $
Spread / Average Target 5,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick G. Ryan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy W. Turner Director
Jeremiah R. Bickham Treasurer & Head-Corporate Development
Bradley Bodell Chief Information Officer
Michael T. VanAcker Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.11.15%5 010
AON PLC-6.34%58 227
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.10.26%39 444
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-6.79%23 619
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-16.35%16 649
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.5.50%5 050