  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RYAN   US78351F1075

RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS, INC.

(RYAN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:27 2022-08-16 pm EDT
45.59 USD   -1.43%
01:14pRYAN SPECIALTY : Appoints Bill Evans and Chris Kelleher Co-Presidents of National Specialty Programs Practice
PU
08/15RYAN SPECIALTY : Appoints New Senior Leadership Roles within Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers
PU
08/15Barclays Raises Ryan Specialty Group Holdings' Price Target to $51 From $44, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Ryan Specialty : Appoints Bill Evans and Chris Kelleher Co-Presidents of National Specialty Programs Practice

08/16/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
AUGUST 16, 2022 | CHICAGO, IL -Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN) is pleased to recognize Bill Evans and Chris Kelleher as Co-Presidents of the National Specialty Programs (NSP) practice. NSP is the Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers division dedicated to developing, underwriting, distributing and administering class focused products with multiline coverage solutions. The NSP practice was founded over 27 years ago and became a part of Ryan Specialty through the acquisition of All Risks, Ltd. in September 2020.

Bill Evans has been with National Specialty Programs for more than ten years and most recently served as Vice President with direct oversight of the real estate and temporary staffing programs. Bill also had responsibility for compliance and governance of NSP in addition to being instrumental in the development of numerous Lloyd's relationships.

Chris Kelleher has been with National Specialty Programs for over 14 years and most recently served as Vice President with direct oversight of auto dealer services, professional lines, self-storage, and the small commercial programs. Chris has been instrumental in cultivating new capital relationships in addition to developing numerous new programs.

Miles Wuller, President and CEO of Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers, said, "This exceptional leadership group and team have created the preeminent program practice within the specialty insurance industry. I'm pleased to see them receive this recognition of their success and commitment to the delegated authority space. This team, reporting through Eric Quinn, SVP of Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers, is focusing efforts to bring much needed program solutions into the marketplace. Programs is an emphasis of Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers, and we are actively investing incremental resources into staffing and development."

  • Bill Evans can be reached at Bill.Evans@ryansg.com or 443-318-6178
  • Chris Kelleher can be reached at Chris.Kelleher@ryansg.com or 443.318.6236

About Ryan Specialty

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The firm provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter with delegated authority from insurance carriers. Ryan Specialty's mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. (NYSE: RYAN) ryansg.com

Disclaimer

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 17:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
