

July 13, 2023 | CHICAGO, IL - Ryan Specialty, a leading international specialty insurance firm, is pleased to announce effective immediately the appointment of Dawn D'Onofrio to Chief Executive Officer and Brian Alvin to Chief Actuary and Chief Underwriting Officer of Ryan Specialty National Programs ("NSP"), Ryan Specialty's suite of programs which provide access to insurance solutions crafted to meet the needs of specific industries.

Dawn D'Onofrio will continue her duties as CEO of WKFC, CorRisk and AgRisk, originally assuming that role in 2017. WKFC is a managing general underwriter specializing in property, CAT property, excess property and equipment breakdown, as well as primary and excess casualty lines; CorRisk focuses on specialty professional lines; and AgRisk provides property insurance solutions for growers, processors, packers, shippers and more. All of these specialties are managing general underwriters of Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers. Dawn previously served as Chief Underwriting Officer for WKFC and CorRisk, and she first joined with WKFC in 2007.

Brian Alvin will retain his role as Chief Actuary of WKFC, CorRisk and AgRisk. Prior to joining WKFC, CorRisk and AgRisk, Brian served as Actuarial Director for Ryan Specialty supporting Ryan Specialty's various managing general underwriters and executing key corporate initiatives. Brian has been with the firm since 2013.

Commenting on Ryan Specialty National Programs' leadership, Miles Wuller, CEO & President of Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers, said, "We are pleased to see Dawn expand her remit and bring her exceptional underwriting and management expertise to NSP. Dawn and Brian have been doing tremendous work with WKFC, CorRisk and AgRisk, and I am thrilled that they will have the opportunity to apply their talents to Ryan Specialty National Programs."

Dawn D'Onofrio can be reached at dawn.donofrio@ryansg.com or 516-986-0432.

Brian Alvin can be reached at brian.alvin@ryansg.com or 312-635-5962.

About Ryan Specialty

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN) is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter with delegated authority from insurance carriers. Our mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Learn more at ryanspecialty.com.