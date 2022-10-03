Ryan Specialty : Appoints New Senior Distribution Leadership Roles Within Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers



October 3, 2022 | Chicago, IL - Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN) is pleased to announce two promotions to key new roles within the Underwriting Managers specialty, effective immediately. Tom Curran is appointed Chief Wholesale Distribution Officer, and James Shaffer is appointed Chief Retail Distribution Officer.

Tom Curran specializes in the wholesale insurance marketplace and has over 25 years' experience in the industry. Tom most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer for WKFC Underwriting Managers and its subsidiaries, CorRisk Solutions and AgRisk Underwriters, all Ryan Specialty managing general underwriters. Tom joined WKFC in 2005 and has held various sales, marketing and distribution roles focused on delivering specialty insurance products to wholesale brokers. Tom's previous positions in the industry include Branch Manager at All Risks, Ltd., Risk Management Practice at PwC, and Wholesale Broker at Kerwick & Curran, Inc.

Jim Shaffer has served as Executive Vice President, Sales & Marketing for SUITELIFE Underwriting Managers for the past three years. Prior to Ryan Specialty's acquisition of the SUITELIFE business from Venture Programs, Inc., in 2019, Jim served as Executive Vice President of that organization, where he spent 20 years of his career in Program Development, Program Operations, Sales and Marketing, servicing the needs of the national retail network. Jim's insurance career has spanned 30 years, primarily focused on the retail specialty program marketplace.

Miles Wuller, President & CEO Ryan Specialty Underwriting Managers, commented, "We are excited to recognize these two exceptional colleagues, both of whom bring substantial expertise and connectivity to their respective sales channels. These two new roles are part of our ongoing commitment to deliver additive shared resource to our managing general underwriters and programs as well hone our delivery to the distinct needs of industry distribution channels."

Tom and Jim can be reached at:

Tom.Curran@ryansg.com or 480-329-4919

James.Shaffer@ryansg.com or 610-350-9665

