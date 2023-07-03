Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN), a leading international specialty insurance firm, is pleased to announce that it completed the acquisition of certain assets of ACE Benefit Partners, Inc. (“ACE”), a medical stop loss general agent. Previous announcement dated June 6, 2023.

