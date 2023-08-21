Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) (“Ryan Specialty”), a leading international specialty insurance firm, is pleased to announce that Michael Conklin has joined Ryan Specialty as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Michael will be responsible for the firm’s overall people strategy, compensation and benefits, succession planning, as well as talent acquisition and management.

Michael brings to Ryan Specialty decades of experience and expertise in human resources, most recently serving as EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer for WSFS Bank. He is succeeding Lisa Paschal, Ryan Specialty’s highly respected Chief Human Resource Officer who has been with Ryan Specialty since 2014 and will officially retire on September 1, 2023.

Commenting on Michael joining Ryan Specialty, Patrick G. Ryan, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ryan Specialty, said, “We are very excited to have Michael join our firm. He brings with him years of human resources experience and is stepping into Ryan Specialty at a time of high growth and enormous opportunity. Our employees are at the heart of everything we do, and we are looking forward to having Michael as our next executive leader of this critical function.”

“Ryan Specialty is a dynamic firm with a collaborative and empowering culture. I’m very much looking forward to working with this exceptional team and to the bright future of Ryan Specialty,” added Michael Conklin.

“On behalf of the entire Ryan Specialty team, I want to express our deepest gratitude to Lisa for her invaluable contributions to our firm over the past nine years. Lisa was largely responsible for building our human resources function and ensuring that it kept pace with and supported our abundant growth. She has been a terrific partner and friend to so many at Ryan Specialty, and we wish Lisa the best in her well-deserved retirement,” affirmed Pat Ryan.

“It has been an honor and pleasure to work alongside Pat and the best team in the business at Ryan Specialty,” said Lisa Paschal. “I am confident that Michael and Ryan Specialty will continue the firm’s track record of success.”

Michael can be reached at Michael.Conklin@ryansg.com or (312) 219-4863.

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN) is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter with delegated authority from insurance carriers. Our mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Learn more at ryanspecialty.com.

